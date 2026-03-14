Who Is Phillippe Aumont? Canada’s Pitchers’ Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

From his early days in Quebec to reaching Major League Baseball, Philippe Aumont’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Here, we will explore his family background and personal life, along with his rise as one of Canada’s top baseball prospects. You will also discover highlights from his MLB career, key achievements and milestones, as well as insights into his net worth, contracts, and life after baseball.

Who is Phillippe Aumont?

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Phillippe Aumont was born January 7, 1989, in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. He grew up in a modest housing complex with three siblings nearby. Baseball quickly became the game that shaped his childhood dreams and routines. His mother worked hotel shifts while his father handled heavy moving jobs. Standing six-foot-seven, Aumont always looked different from other young pitchers around. Scouts noticed the size first, then the blazing fastball behind it. That combination pushed him into the spotlight during his teenage years. In 2007, the Seattle Mariners selected him eleventh overall in the draft.

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That selection made him one of the earliest Canadian picks ever. It also marked the first Quebec-born player drafted in the first round. He signed quickly, collecting a $1.9 million signing bonus immediately afterward. He began his professional career in the Mariners’ minor-league system soon after. Coaches initially developed him as a starting pitcher with strong strikeout ability. Later, they shifted him to relief roles due to command inconsistencies. In December 2009, Seattle traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The trade involved multiple prospects in exchange for star pitcher Cliff Lee. After several minor-league seasons, Aumont finally reached Major League Baseball in 2012. His debut came on August 23 against the Cincinnati Reds. He pitched one scoreless inning, officially beginning his MLB career. Across several seasons with the Phillies, Aumont worked mainly as a reliever. Control issues sometimes overshadowed his impressive velocity and breaking pitches. Still, his towering frame and powerful arm kept him intriguing for coaches.

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After brief stints with other organizations, Aumont stepped away from MLB competition. Today, he is widely viewed as a former professional pitcher. His reputation reflects big potential, flashes of dominance, and a memorable journey.

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Who is Philippe Aumont’s Wife?

Phillippe Aumont keeps most of his romantic life very private from the media. Public records indicate he became engaged to his longtime partner before 2019. Their relationship likely began during his later professional playing years. In mid-2019, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Their daughter, Gabrielle, became a big milestone for the family. Parenthood shifted Aumont’s priorities toward stability and life beyond baseball. The couple later welcomed a second daughter, Raphaelle, around 2022.

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Despite public attention around Aumont’s baseball career, his partner stays mostly private. Her profession has never been widely reported or publicly confirmed. Still, family life clearly became central after his playing career slowed. Friends say he enjoys spending time with his daughters on the family farm.

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Who are Philippe Aumont’s Parents and Siblings?

Aumont grew up in a hardworking household in Gatineau, Quebec. His parents worked long hours to support their four children. His mother worked in a hotel, often juggling demanding schedules. Meanwhile, his father handled physically demanding work for a moving company.

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Their efforts helped provide stability despite limited financial resources growing up. Aumont was the third of four siblings. Though specific details about his siblings remain mostly private, their support mattered. Growing up together in close quarters helped shape his competitive personality.

Baseball became his outlet, escape, and personal identity during adolescence. Even after reaching professional leagues, Aumont stayed closely connected to family roots.

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What is Phillippe Aumont’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Phillippe Aumont has French-Canadian heritage from Quebec. Quebec’s strong French culture shaped much of his early upbringing. He is Canadian and has proudly represented Canada internationally. Aumont pitched for the Canadian national team in several tournaments.

These included the World Baseball Classic and Pan American competitions. While his religion has never been publicly discussed in detail, reports suggest. He generally keeps personal beliefs private, focusing public conversations on baseball. His identity, however, remains closely tied to Quebec and Canadian baseball.

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What is Phillippe Aumont’s Net Worth?

Phillippe Aumont’s estimated net worth is roughly between $2 million and $3 million. Much of that wealth came from professional baseball contracts and signing bonuses. His 2007 draft signing bonus alone reached approximately $1.9 million. During his professional career, he also earned income through minor-league salaries. MLB call-ups added additional earnings during his seasons with Philadelphia.

After stepping away from professional baseball, Aumont pursued a different lifestyle. In 2020, he began renting farmland and growing produce in Quebec. The farming venture reflects a quieter life compared with professional sports. Endorsement deals were limited because his MLB career remained relatively short.

What is Phillippe Aumont’s MLB Contract & Salary?

Phillippe Aumont’s biggest contract came immediately after the 2007 MLB draft. The Seattle Mariners signed him with a significant signing bonus agreement. Later contracts mostly involved minor-league deals with several organizations. His MLB service time was limited, so his salary earnings stayed modest. Below is an approximate breakdown of known professional earnings.

2007 Seattle Mariners $1.9 million signing bonus 2012 Philadelphia Phillies ~$480,000 2013 Philadelphia Phillies ~$490,000 2014 Philadelphia Phillies ~$500,000 2015 Philadelphia Phillies ~$507,500 Other years Minor league teams Undisclosed/minor league pay

Overall, his career earnings likely exceed $3 million, including bonuses.

What are Phillippe Aumont’s MLB Career Highlights?

Phillippe Aumont’s professional journey included several notable moments despite limited MLB time. His biggest milestone arrived during the 2012 season. That year, he finally earned promotion from Triple-A to the majors. His debut inning against Cincinnati ended scoreless and promising.

Another highlight came on the international stage during the 2009 World Baseball Classic. Facing Team USA, Aumont escaped a dangerous inning without allowing runs. He struck out stars like David Wright, Kevin Youkilis, and Curtis Granderson. Later, while playing independent baseball in 2017, he threw a historic no-hitter. The game became the first no-hitter in the Ottawa Champions franchise history.

In 2019, he delivered another remarkable performance. Aumont struck out eighteen hitters in a single game. That outing set a Can-Am League record for strikeouts.

Career MLB Stats (Philadelphia Phillies)

Games: 46

ERA: 6.80

Strikeouts: 52

Saves: 2

Although his MLB numbers were inconsistent, his raw talent always stood out. Today, Aumont’s story reflects persistence, power pitching, and resilience beyond baseball.