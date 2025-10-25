Who Is Roki Sasaki? Dodgers Pitcher’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity, MLB Contract & More

Roki Sasaki has quickly become an electrifying star of MLB, identified for his fastball. He is a pitching sensation and made news with his elite performances back at home in NPB before joining MLB.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He is also dubbed as “The Monster of Reiwa,” and his rise has captivated fans in Japan and the USA, too. From an elite and record-breaking game in his home country to a powerful hitter in MLB with triple-digit velocity, Sasaki’s journey is filled with skill and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Roki Sasaki?

Roki Sasaki was born on November 3, 2001. He was born in Rikuzentakata, Iwate, Japan. Sasaki is a Japanese pitcher, and now he plays for the Dodgers. The “Monster of the Reiwa Era” gained fame in NPB with the Chiba Lotte Marines. He made his debut on May 16, 2021. Sasaki joined MLB, specifically the Dodgers, in 2025. And it was the most anticipated transition from his country to the States.

He is known for his electric fastball that reaches 101 mph. The young star’s perfect and elite game on April 10, 2022, remains the most-talked-about performance in Japan. In that game, Sasaki featured 19 strikeouts and 13 consecutive Ks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Roki Sasaki’s ethnicity & nationality?

Sasaki’s ethnicity and nationality are Japanese. He was raised in Rikuzentakata, Japan, shaping his early life. Roki was brought up in northern Japan, and that played a vital role in the star’s disciplined behavior on the game and Sasaki’s intense connection to his country’s baseball culture.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He proudly represents his country on the global stage. He gained international recognition as part of the World Baseball Classic championship team in 2023. Sasaki’s success not just points out the star’s athletic skill. It also highlights his country’s continued dominance in developing world-class stars who effectively dominate MLB.

Does Roki Sasaki have a wife?

He surprised his teammates and the fans early this season when Sasaki announced a vital update. The Dodger announced that he had married “an ordinary woman” via Instagram. That began a new chapter of his life.

The 23-year-old kept the event so private that the Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, and other teammates, like Shohei Ohtani, were caught off guard. Roki Sasaki was excited for his new chapter, exclaiming the same with “full of expectations and anxiety.” Now, he is prepared to grow together with his wife.

Who are Roki Sasaki’s parents & siblings?

The Dodgers star has seen a tough time in his early days, marked by tragedy.

He lost his father, Kota, and also his grandparents in the 2011 tsunami. After that, Sasaki was raised by his Mother, Yoko. Sasaki also has two other brothers, Reiki and Ryuli. Roki’s family also lost their home, following which the family was forced to live in a nursing facility temporarily.

Despite such issues, the family has raised Sasaki like a star, and his close-knit relatives have remained a source of stability. He grew up as the second sibling.

Roki Sasaki developed the determination and discipline that would later define his rise.

What is Roki Sasaki’s net worth?

The star has effectively established himself as not just an elite star of MLB, but also a rising financial force in the sport. Sasaki’s projected net worth is $7.26 million as of 2025. It highlights the star’s lucrative MLB deals with the Dodgers, placing him in the list of the most promising pitchers in MLB.

Sasaki’s 2026 salary is going to be set at $820,000, marking a clear instance of his steady growth. Beyond base salary, the Dodgers star’s net worth benefits from signing bonuses and performance incentives.

What is Roki Sasaki’s MLB contract & salary?

Year Team Salary 2025 Dodgers $760,000 2025 Dodgers signing bonuses $6,500,000 2026 Dodgers $820,000

What are Roki Sasaki’s career highlights?

Roki Sasaki’s career highlights show his supremacy at both Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

In 2022, he threw a perfect game against the Orix Buffaloes, striking out 19 batters, including 13 in a row, and continued it with 8 more scoreless innings in his next start. The 2023 NPB season witnessed him post a 7-4 record with a 1.78 ERA, 135 strikeouts in 91 innings, and tie the Japanese record for fastest pitch at 102.5 mph.

In 2024, he included a 10-5 record with 129 strikeouts and a 2.35 ERA in 111 innings.

After becoming a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, the Monster of the Reiwa Era quickly made his debut in MLB. He secured his first MLB win on May 3 against the Atlanta Braves and achieved his first career save in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on October 4, striking out the final batter.

Roki Sasaki played an important role in the Dodgers’ postseason, with consecutive saves to help the franchise reach the World Series. His fastball averaged almost 100 mph, demonstrating his transition as a world-class pitcher.

How fast does Roki Sasaki pitch?

Roki Sasaki is widely known for his hardest-throwing pitches in the world, consistently reaching triple-digit velocities.

In the 2023 semifinals of the World Baseball Classic, the Dodgers star’s fastball averaged 100.5 mph, with a maximum recorded speed of 101.9 mph. Exceptionally, 26 of the 29 fastballs he threw in that game go beyond 100 mph, designating him the fifth pitcher in the modern pitch-tracking era to gain such height. His four-seam fastball combines elite velocity with rare movement, dropping only 10.1 inches on average while running 13.1 inches arm-side, allowing hitters almost negligible look.

The splitter, Roki’s secondary pitch, is equally devastating.

via Imago Credit: MLB.com

Averaging 91.2 mph and dropping over 31 inches, it generates a 53% whiff rate, successfully baffling hitters with his sharp, vertical drop. In contrast to most pitchers who use the splitter primarily as a chase pitch, Sasaki locates it across the strike zone with precision, often following up fastballs with the same trajectory before the splitter drops.

This mix of velocity, movement, and pinpoint control makes Sasaki’s pitching repertoire one of the most electrifying in modern baseball, fit for overpowering even the best hitters in the world.

Roki Saski’s voyage from a small town in Japan to the shining light of MLB is a saga of pure talent, resilience, and relentless dedication. With record-breaking performances, triple-digit fastballs, and a rising legacy both on and off the field, he has firmly established himself as one of the game’s brightest young stars.