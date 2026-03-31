Who Is Ryan Weathers? New York Yankees Pitcher’s Net Worth, Wife, Parents, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

The New York Yankees opted for a four-man rotation to begin the 2026 regular season. The Yankees’ decision was based on the four off days they have in the first two weeks of the season. Followed by ace Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren, now Ryan Weathers is set to make his 2026 regular-season start for the Yankees. Weathers will make his debut for the Yankees against the Seattle Mariners.

Here is everything to know about the left-hander, Ryan Weathers.

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Who is Ryan Weathers?

Ryan Weathers was born on December 17, 1999, in Loretto, Tennessee, United States. The Southpaw made his big league debut with the San Diego Padres on October 6, 2020, i.e., the postseason. Weathers is a starter for the New York Yankees, and he is set to start against the Seattle Mariners.

Who Is Ryan Weathers’s Wife?

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Ryan Weathers has been married to his wife, Thayer Weathers, since December 6, 2022. Thayer is a former professional volleyball player.

Ryan and Thayer met each other in 2018 for the first time when they were both named as the National Gatorade Players of the Year for volleyball and baseball. However, their relationship started in December 2020, before the New Year. Ryan’s sisters and a former teammate helped them to meet and start a relationship.

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Ryan and Thayer announced in December last year that they are expecting their first child.

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Who are Ryan Weathers’ Parents?

Ryan Weathers was born to David Weathers and Kelli Weathers. The southpaw is a legacy player, continuing in his father, David’s footsteps. His father has also served as a mentor in his pitching career.

David is a former pitcher who pitched 19 seasons in the MLB. He has his own two World Series rings, one with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and another with the Yankees in 1996.

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As a boy, Ryan got to try on his father’s rings and was inspired by them.

“That was the first time I realized how cool a World Series ring was,” Ryan had expressed to MLB.com. “Now it’s even cooler to me, because I’m in it. It makes you understand why this has been such a successful organization for a long time.”

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His mother, Kelli, is also a sports star in her own right. She was a basketball player at Bellmont University.

David and Kelli Weathers also share two daughters. Karly, who plays basketball at Alabama, and Ally, who plays at Freed Hardeman.

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What is Ryan Weathers’ Ethnicity & Nationality?

Ryan Weathers is an American national. He is a believer in Christianity.

What is Ryan Weathers’ Net Worth?

Ryan Weathers’ net worth as of 2025 is estimated at $5,975,734, as per Salary Sport.

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What is Ryan Weathers’s MLB Contract & Salary?

In 2026, Ryan Weathers signed a 1-year, $1,350,000 contract with the Miami Marlins; the contract does not include any signing bonus. According to Spotrac, the LHP has accumulated $7,526,994 career earnings.

Here’s the breakdown of his salary in the last five years, as per Spotrac:

Year Team Salary 2026 Miami Marlins $1,350,000 2025 Miami Marlins $779,100 2024 Miami Marlins $752,600 2023 San Diego Padres $727,600 2022 San Diego Padres $700,000

What are Ryan Weathers’s MLB Career Highlights?

Weathers made his MLB debut in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After an injury had forced Mike Clevinger out of the game, Weathers came to pitch in the third inning. He pitched 1.1 innings without giving up a run, but walked two.

His regular-season debut came in 2021, when he made 18 starts in 30 games for the San Diego Padres. He went 4-7, with a 5.32 ERA, pitching 94.2 innings. However, in 2022, he was sent to the minors after just 1 start. He started the 2023 season with the Padres, but was again sent to Triple-A in June.

In August, Weathers was traded to the Miami Marlins in exchange for veterans Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds. He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Marlins, limited to only 16 and 8 starts, respectively, due to various health issues. In 2026, the Yankees acquired him from the Marlins in exchange for four prospects.

He has logged 285.1 innings across 71 games in his MLB career, posting a 4.89 ERA with 242 strikeouts and 1.38 WHIP.