Who Is Seiya Suzuki’s Wife? Everything You Should Know About Airi Hatakeyama

Seiya Suzuki is widely known for his explosive baseball talent. Away from stadium lights, his personal life draws curiosity, too. The Chicago Cubs star shares his life with wife Airi Hatakeyama. She is a former Olympic rhythmic gymnast turned television personality in Japan. Their relationship blends two demanding sporting careers and disciplined lifestyles. Today, they balance professional commitments while raising their growing family together. So, let’s explore more of their story.

What does Airi Hatakeyama do? All to know about her education and profession

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Airi Hatakeyama is a former rhythmic gymnast and television personality from Japan. Born in Tokyo on August 16, 1994, she discovered rhythmic gymnastics early. At six, watching friends practice convinced her to try the sport. Soon, disciplined training filled most of her childhood days in Tokyo gyms. She attended school while training intensely with the Tokyo Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Club. Education is balanced carefully with practices, competitions, and constant travel across continents.

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Her professional career began after joining Japan’s national rhythmic gymnastics group. She debuted internationally at the 2010 World Championships, proudly representing Japan. Hatakeyama competed at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics. Her biggest achievement arrived during the 2015 World Championships in Stuttgart. Japan’s group secured a historic bronze medal in the five ribbons event. After retiring in 2016, Hatakeyama explored opportunities in broadcasting and television.

She worked as a sports reporter on NHK’s Sunday Sports 2020 program. Her Olympic background made her analysis engaging and easy for audiences to follow. Today, she occasionally appears on Japanese television and in brand campaigns. Hatakeyama also serves as an ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Zenith in Japan. The former gymnast continues blending sports insight with media storytelling naturally.

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How did Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama meet?

Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama actually knew each other long before fame. Both grew up in Japan and crossed paths through overlapping sports circles. However, their relationship truly started years later during a casual dinner. Hatakeyama unexpectedly returned to Tokyo after a typhoon canceled overseas work. Her agency’s president organized a dinner with friends, inviting baseball star Suzuki.

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The evening felt relaxed, with conversations flowing easily between the two. They discovered shared experiences from competitive sports and demanding schedules. Soon, they began dating quietly during the summer of 2019. Friends noticed their natural chemistry and similar athletic discipline immediately. Within months, the relationship deepened and quickly moved toward lifelong commitment.

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When and where did Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama get married?

Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama were legally married on August 17, 2019. Their private ceremony took place later on December 3, 2019, in Hawaii. The couple intentionally kept their wedding intimate and away from media attention. Suzuki was still active in baseball seasons and wanted minimal distraction.

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Only close friends and family attended the tropical celebration beside the ocean. Photos later showed relaxed smiles and simple elegance during the ceremony. The marriage announcement officially came days later on December 7, 2019. Since then, Hatakeyama has often supported Suzuki during major moments in baseball. Their relationship blends two elite sporting backgrounds into one supportive partnership.

How many kids do Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama have together?

Seiya Suzuki and Airi Hatakeyama share a growing family with two children. Their first child, a son, was born in September 2022. The couple quietly welcomed their second child in June 2024. Parenthood arrived during Suzuki’s evolving baseball career, both overseas and in Major League Baseball. She often travels to support Suzuki during the Chicago Cubs’ games. Balancing media work and motherhood became a meaningful personal journey.

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Both athletes understand discipline, teamwork, and patience from their sports careers. Those lessons now guide their approach toward parenting and family life.

The couple rarely shares many details about their children publicly. Still, occasional glimpses show a warm, grounded household away from the spotlight. Friends say both prioritize family stability despite demanding professional commitments. Their parenting style reflects calm support, much like their shared sporting journeys.

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What is Airi Hatakeyama’s Instagram account?

Airi Hatakeyama maintains an active presence on Instagram under @airihatakeyama. Her account reflects both her professional life and personal experiences. Followers often see training memories, television appearances, and occasional brand collaborations. She sometimes shares throwback gymnastics moments from Olympic competitions and performances.

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Family glimpses also appear occasionally, though she keeps the children mostly private. Travel photos from baseball cities sometimes surface during Suzuki’s MLB seasons. Fans appreciate her calm aesthetic and authentic personality through these posts.

The account currently attracts over 160,000 followers interested in sports lifestyle. Hatakeyama uses captions sparingly, letting visuals tell most of the story. For many fans, her page shows the quieter side of life. It blends athlete discipline, media work, and family moments naturally.