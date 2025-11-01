Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the 2025 World Series Game 7, Dodgers vs Blue Jays? Who Is Throwing the Ceremonial First Pitch?

The World Series 2025 has brought some unforgettable moments. And now, we are in for a final night as MLB’s most vital stage shifts to a high-pressure Game 7. Dodgers vs Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Before that, the attention has now fallen on some equally vital pregame rituals. Game 7 will see some soulful voices who will perform the national anthems for the USA and Canada. Fans will also celebrate with the Blue Jays’ veteran who will step into the field for the first pitch. The stage is all set!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: National anthem performers for 2025 World Series Game 7

The national anthems for Saturday night will have a unique mix of homegrown pride and star power. The national anthem of the US will be presented by Pia Toscano. She is identified for her powerful voice and time on American Idol. She has given top-notch performances at vital sports events, including NASCAR races and NBA finals.

Noah Reid will perform Canada’s national anthem. He is a Canadian actor and musician and best known for his performance on Schitt’s Creek. Remember Patrick Brewer singing Tina Turner’s Simply the Best in Season 4! He is a celebrated star across music and TV and has won a Canadian Screen Award for his rich vocals.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Ceremonial first pitch thrower for Game 7

The Jays are ready to set the stage for the do-or-die game against the Dodgers with their past champions. HOF Paul Molitor will be at Game 7 with Jack Morris. They are the champions from the team’s back-to-back World Series wins in 1992 and 1993. They will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Paul Molitor is an MVP from the 1993 World Series, and Jack Morris is a vital star from the 1992 World Series title run. They will now continue the postseason ritual of honoring team icons. The veterans’ pitches will add a layer of inspiration and history as the team is prepared to reclaim glory.

Pregame ceremonies and fan excitement at Rogers Centre

The situation at Rogers Centre for Game 7 is electric as the Dodgers and the Jays are going to collide for one last time this season. The World Series 2025 is now tied at 3-3, and the predictions are at an all-time high. The pregame ceremony is going to match the historic moments of the night with themed light shows and pyrotechnics.

Across the country and the city, the energy of the Dodgers and the Jays fans is coursing through multiple watch parties.

Specifically, at Nathan Phillips Square, multiple fans gather to witness the charisma of the night. The intense Game 6 ending has fueled the belief and determination among Jays fans, and now they are ready to shout “Let’s go Blue Jays” even louder.

As the countdown begins for Game 7, the air is throbbing with excitement to witness one last historic night for 2025.