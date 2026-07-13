Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game?

“As we gather to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia is the perfect stage to bring this milestone to life,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB’s Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Partnerships. The city, rich in American history, now gets another chance to host one of baseball’s biggest celebrations. Music, hometown stars, and baseball traditions will all come together before the first pitch. Let’s see how MLB plans to celebrate the occasion during the 2026 All-Star festivities.

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Has the national anthem singer for the Home Run Derby been confirmed?

No. MLB has not announced a national anthem performer specifically for the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Although the league has unveiled the entertainment lineup for All-Star Week, its official announcement only identifies performers for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, not Monday night’s Derby.

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As part of the All-Star Game festivities, Patti LaBelle will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the pregame ceremony, accompanied by the Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and the West Point Band. The event will also feature Jennifer Hudson singing “America the Beautiful”, while Pennsylvania native and lifelong Phillies fan Miles Teller will narrate a tribute celebrating baseball’s impact on American life.

MLB has not confirmed whether the Home Run Derby will feature a separate national anthem performer or if additional entertainment details will be announced closer to the event. Unless the league releases a last-minute update, the anthem singer for Monday night’s Derby remains unconfirmed.

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Who is singing the national anthem at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

Grammy-winning singer Patti LaBelle will perform the national anthem at the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. The 82-year-old Philadelphia native, widely known as the “Godmother of Soul,” will close the pregame ceremony at Citizens Bank Park. The Military District of Washington Joint Chorus and the West Point Band will join her.

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LaBelle was born in Southwest Philadelphia, attended Bartram High School, later settled in nearby Villanova, and was honored in 2019 when the city renamed a block of Broad Street as “Patti LaBelle Way.” Her hometown performance brings one of Philadelphia’s biggest music icons back to center stage.

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Who is Jennifer Hudson, and what is she performing at All-Star Week?

Jennifer Hudson will open the pregame ceremony with “America the Beautiful,” accompanied by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife & Drum Corps and orchestral support from the Philly Pops. Hudson is among the rare entertainers to achieve EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award during her career. Her performance will help launch a ceremony celebrating America’s 250th anniversary before baseball’s brightest stars take the field.

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Who else is performing at MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia?

Pennsylvania native and lifelong Phillies fan Miles Teller will narrate a tribute highlighting baseball’s lasting impact on American life during the pregame festivities. Later, legendary Philadelphia group Boyz II Men will perform during MLB’s annual Stand Up To Cancer placard moment following the fifth inning, continuing one of All-Star Week’s most emotional traditions.

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The celebration will also reach fans worldwide. The 96th Midsummer Classic will air nationally on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports broadcasting in Canada. The game will also be available through MLB’s international partners in more than 200 countries.

Fox Deportes will carry Spanish-language television coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and Univision will provide English and Spanish radio broadcasts. MLB Network and MLB.com will deliver comprehensive coverage throughout All-Star Week.