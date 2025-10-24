Who Is Singing the National Anthem at 2025 World Series Game 1 Dodgers vs Blue Jays? Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire Set for Pre-Game Performance

Who is singing the national anthem at Game 1 of the World Series? It is none other than Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire. The Voices of Fire will also be the national anthem for Canada and the US before the first pitch.

Voices in of Fire and Pharrell’s performance will be a perfect prelude to such a high-pressure baseball showcase. It will mix artistry and unity of the world’s countries before the fight for MLB’s ultimate crown starts.

So, let’s learn more about them.

Who is Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire?

Pharrell Williams is a Thirteen-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist. His legacy is stretched far beyond music. Identified globally for chart-topping songs like “Get Lucky”, “Happy” and “Blurred Lines”, Williams has redefined artistry and creativity through multiple other roles as a songwriter, Louis Vuitton Men’s creative director and producer. He is also identified as a philanthropist. His philanthropy works for entrepreneurship and education for underserved communities, specifically, for Latinx and Black youth, like the non-profit organization, Yellow.

Pharrell is also an executive producer for Game 1’s pre-show of the World Series, and his engagement in this segment highlights a visionary fusion of music, global unity, and sports.

On the field, Pharrell will be joined by Voices of Fire. It is an acclaimed gospel choir, funded by Bishop Ezekiel Williams. It is notable to know that Bishop is Pharrell’s uncle. This group has featured in a Netflix series and is known for spreading the message of faith, diversity, and togetherness through music. Voice of Fire’s cooperation with Pharrell will help the fans celebrate the mix of R&B, pop, and gospel, and it will provide an uplifting and spiritual show in front of the world.

What Songs Will They Perform Before Game 1?

Before Game 1 between the Jays and the Dodgers, Voices of Fire will perform “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner”, the national anthem of Canada and the USA, respectively. MLB confirmed that Pharrel williams, joined by the gospel, will guide the pre-game event in a performance of unity and harmony. To tribute the global establishment, the team will be accompanied by Canada’s orchestra and more local performers during the period of the group’s rendition of “ O Canada”. It will establish a moment that will fill the gap between the two countries through music.

Beyond the national anthem, as per MLB, the artists will also perform something from their upcoming release “Ophaním”. It will contain selections like “The One” and “Are You Ready?”, which is a motivational track.

When and Where Is Game 1 of the 2025 World Series Taking Place?

Game 1 of the World Series will begin on 24 October 2025 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. On Friday, the AL champion, the Jays, will enter the field against the NL champion, the Dodgers. Their first pitch will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET. This game’s live coverage will be done by ESPN Radio, FOX, and FOX Deportes. However, fans outside the field and around the world can see the game through multiple global broadcast partners of MLB.

This season is historic for the Jays because it is the first time since 1993 that John Schneider’s team is going to host the World Series. It is the first also when Toronto will open the Fall Classic.

So, Toronto is prepared to show the world how it celebrates its special day. And the performance of Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams will establish an unforgettable moment. The blend of contemporary art and gospel will unite fans of the two countries.