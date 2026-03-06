Who Is Tarik Skubal’s Wife, Jessica Skubal? Everything You Should Know About Her.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal isn’t just one of the nastiest lefties in baseball right now, off the mound, he’s got a solid home base thanks to his wife, Jessica Skubal. The two have basically grown up together, riding out high school, college, injuries, promotions, and now full‑on MLB stardom as a team. While Tarik grabs the headlines with Cy Young–level stuff, Jessica quietly keeps things grounded, balancing a serious career in accounting with life as a baseball wife and mom in Arizona and Detroit.

What does Jessica Skubal do? All to know about her education and profession

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jessica isn’t just “the pitcher’s wife”; she’s a trained tax and accounting professional with some serious credentials. Raised in Arizona, she went from Kingman schools to Yavapai College and then Arizona State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting. She later completed a master’s degree in taxation at ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business, setting herself up for a career on the numbers side of things.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professionally, Jessica has worked as a tax accountant and is reported to be a Certified Public Accountant, including time with Deloitte, one of the Big Four firms, before transitioning into more flexible roles that fit the baseball lifestyle. She’s based in Chandler, Arizona, where she juggles her accounting background with family life, travel during the MLB season, and supporting Tarik’s career from the stands and behind the scenes.

How did Tarik Skubal and Jessica Skubal meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Tarik and Jessica have one of those classic “small‑town, big‑league” love stories. They first met as teenagers in high school in Arizona, long before anyone was talking about Tarik’s strikeout rate or Cy Young candidacy. What started as a high school romance stuck through the grind of college ball and the minors, with Jessica riding along as Tarik chased his MLB dream. By the time he broke through with the Tigers, their relationship had already been tested by distance, injuries, and the usual chaos that comes with chasing pro sports, which makes their story feel pretty grounded and real.

Imago Credits: Tarik Skubal’s instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

When and where did Tarik and Jessica Skubal get married?

Years of being together, and Tarik finally proposed to Jessica in December 2020, and she happily accepted. They got married in November 2021 at The Venue at the Grove in Phoenix, Arizona, which was a relaxed and beautiful location that suited the couple’s Arizona roots. One of the most awesome elements of the wedding was that their dogs, Ella and Luna, were ring bearers, and this added a very “Skubal” element to the proceedings. Tarik later shared pictures of their wedding with a caption that said it all, that the wedding was only the start of an even bigger journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many kids do Tarik Skubal and Jessica Skubal have together?

Tarik and Jessica are now proud parents of two little boys, and it is evident that family has become the focal point of their lives. They welcomed their first son, Kasen Tyler Skubal, on October 18, 2023, and this was a moment of celebration for them as they had been teasing about it with a post about the ultrasound scan earlier that year. In mid-2025, they welcomed their second son, Klay, who marked the addition of another “little Skubal” to the family, and Tarik took paternity leave from the Tigers to be there for this momentous occasion.

From the way they talk about their kids and show them off in family photos, parenthood clearly isn’t just a side note, it’s the core of their off‑field identity. Tarik has been spotted playing catch with Kasen on the field before games and even had custom cleats with both boys’ names and birthdays, which tells you how tightly intertwined his family life and baseball life have become. For Jessica, that journey means balancing late nights, travel, and two young kids while still being the steady presence in Tarik’s corner, something he’s openly credited as a big part of his success.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jessica Skubal’s Instagram account?

Jessica’s online presence is fairly under the radar compared to a lot of other MLB spouses. Her primary Instagram account is @jessicaskubal_, and it’s a private account, which is in line with her preference to keep family life and daily moments within a smaller sphere. Even with the privacy settings, her online presence is still in line with what you’d expect from someone living the baseball family lifestyle, with family pictures, ballpark adventures, dogs, and the occasional celebration of Tarik’s accomplishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s not out here trying to build an influencer empire or massive brand collaborations; her online presence is in support of her offline life, rather than the other way around. She’ll also make appearances in Tarik’s posts, particularly around times of major events such as their engagement, wedding, and the birth of their children.

With his personal life as steady as it gets, married to his high school sweetheart, two young sons at home, and a tight family base in Arizona and Detroit, Tarik heads into his upcoming starts with as much momentum off the field as on it. He’s already cemented himself as the Tigers’ ace and a legitimate Cy Young threat, and that kind of workload demands serious support, which Jessica clearly provides. As Detroit leans on him to front the rotation in the coming series, especially against top AL lineups, you get the sense that every dominant outing is a family win, not just an individual one. If the Tigers are going to make a real push in the near term, it’s going to be with Tarik dealing on the mound and Jessica holding it down everywhere else.