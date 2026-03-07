Who Is the 17-Year-Old Brazilian Pitcher Who Broke Aaron Judge’s Bat? All About Joseph Contreras Life

Team USA vs. Team Brazil is already turning into one of the most thrilling games of this WBC so far. The action started right away in the first inning. Team USA captain Aaron Judge made his presence felt immediately, crushing a massive two-run homer off Brazil’s pitcher Bo Takahashi to give the U.S. an early 2–0 lead.

But Brazil wasted no time responding. The spotlight quickly shifted to 17-year-old pitcher Joseph Contreras, who delivered a moment everyone is talking about, a blazing fastball that literally broke Aaron Judge’s bat!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with a moment like that, fans are naturally curious. So let’s take a closer look at who Joseph Contreras is, along with some details about his personal background and professional journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Joseph Contreras? Everything to know

Joseph Contreras was born on May 6, 2008. He is from Alpharetta, Georgia, and currently attends Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. And yes, if you have guessed it, he’s the son of former MLB All-Star José Contreras.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even though he was born in the United States, Contreras represents Brazil internationally. His nationality is Brazilian, and his background is a mix of Cuban and Brazilian heritage. That comes from his parents, as his mother is from Brazil, while his father is from Cuba.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the field, Contreras is already drawing serious attention as a 2026 MLB Draft prospect. He’s known for an electric fastball that can reach the upper-90s mph, which is incredibly impressive for someone his age. In fact, he’s also the youngest player competing in the 2026 WBC, making his rise even more remarkable.

Who are Joseph Contreras’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Joseph Contreras is the son of former big-league right-handed pitcher José Contreras, who is best known for his time with the Yankees and the White Sox. Now, following in his father’s footsteps, Joseph is also a right-handed pitcher and is now chasing his own dream of making it big in MLB.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mother’s name is Isabel, although not much information is publicly available about her, and there aren’t any known details about Joseph’s relationship status either. What we do know is that he isn’t married and has been fully focused on his baseball journey.

However, we are pretty sure that his love for the game comes from his dad. Joseph has often spoken about the guidance he’s received from him, recalling one piece of advice in particular: “My dad always told me this isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon…” He has credited his father for helping guide and support him on the path that eventually led to his selection for the WBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…