Who Is Tony Clark? Ex-MLBPA Executive Director’s Wife, Kids, Net Worth, Ethnicity & More

When we recall the hardball negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA regarding the salary cap, the most dominant figure to come to mind is the MLBPA’s executive director, Tony Clark. With that unmistakable silhouette, he took on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in ensuring that the salary cap is not implemented in the league.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, per the latest reports, Clark is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. He has been accused of nepotism and misuse of funds by a whistleblower.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as he steps down as MLBPA’s executive director following the allegations and steers through the rough path, let’s dive into details about his personal life and professional details, and the allegations against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Tony Clark, and What Is His Baseball Background?

Anthony Christopher Clark, born June 15, 1972, in Newtown, Kansas City, is a former MLB player who later became a key figure off the field as a union leader.

Clark’s professional career includes 15 seasons in the big leagues as a first baseman from 1995 to 2009. In total, he had played for 6 teams that include the Red Sox, Mets, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Tigers, and Padres. However, his time with the Tigers between 1995 and 2001 was his most decorated time.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Clark finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 1996 and earned an All-Star selection in 2001.

Imago (L-R) Cuban Baseball Commissioner Heriberto Suarez, President of the Cuban Soccer Federation Higinio Velez, MLB Baseball Herren USA Commissioner Rob Manfred and Executive Director of the MLBPA Tony Clark deliver a presser on tomorrow s match before Cuba that will count with the presence of US President Barack Obama in La Habana, Cuba, 21 March 2016. TAMPA BAY RAYS PRESSER IN CUBA !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY HAB004 20160321-635941869947425798

l r Cuban Baseball Commissioner Heriberto Suarez President of The Cuban Soccer Federation Higinio Velez MLB Baseball men USA Commissioner Rob Manfred and Executive Director of The MLBPA Tony Clark deliver A presser ON Tomorrow s Match Before Cuba that will Count with The presence of U.S. President Barack Obama in La Habana Cuba 21 March 2016 Tampa Bay Rays presser in Cuba ATTENTION only editorial Use PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY

After retiring, Tony Clark joined the MLBPA staff in 2010. And in December 2013, following Michael Weiner’s death, he was officially named executive director of the MLBPA.

ADVERTISEMENT

He held that role until 2026, making history as the first former MLB player to lead the union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who Is Tony Clark’s Wife?

Tony Clark is married to Frances Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they have multiple pictures together on public platforms, no verified reports confirm their marriage date.

According to a 2020 USA Today report, Frances has moved to Phoenix from New York with her children. However, it is not confirmed if Tony Clark and his wife are still together or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Many Kids Does Tony Clark Have?

Tony Clark and Frances have three children, Kiara, Jazzin, and Aeneas. Reportedly, they all have moved with their mother to Phoenix from New York.

About his daughters, the only information that recently came to light is that Tony Clark influenced one MLBPA-controlled entity to employ one of his daughters. He also made one of his labor unions employ his other daughter. These are the prime nepotism allegations against Tony Clark.

There are no further public details available about Clark’s children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Tony Clark’s brother, Greg?

Tony Clark has two brothers, Greg and Vince. Among them, Greg made his career in basketball. He played as a forward for Long Beach State before transferring to the University of Washington, where he competed for the Huskies from 1998 to 2000. So Tony Clark’s family had representation in both basketball and baseball.

What Is Tony Clark’s Ethnicity and Nationality?

Tony Clark is an American. And by ethnicity, he is an African-American.

While there’s no more information available about his ethnicity, Clark was frequently seen advocating for increasing the African-American representation in MLB.

What Is Tony Clark’s Net Worth?

Per the available public information, his last reported salary was $3.41 million as of 2024. And in 2023, it was $3.25 million.

Back in 2022, he signed a five-year contract till 2027. But now that he has resigned, we are about to see how the MLBPA manages his contract.

Tony Clark’s net worth, including his total earnings during his MLB career, remains undisclosed.

Why Did Tony Clark Step Down as MLBPA Executive Director?

According to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan, Clark stepped down after an internal investigation alleged him about an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who began working for the union in 2023.

On top of that, he’s also been accused of not filing required LM-30 reports since 2008, even though he reportedly received high-value gifts in recent years.

However, none of these claims have been proven, and the MLBPA has pushed back against the accusations. In the middle of these allegations, Clark resigned to help maintain transparency and avoid being distracted from the investigation.