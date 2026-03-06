Who Is Travis Bazzana? Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Australia may have found its newest baseball star. Notably, in the very first game of the WBC 2026, a 23-year-old Australian prospect grabbed the spotlight as Australia edged past Taiwan with a tight 3–0 victory. The standout performer was Travis Bazzana, who delivered a strong 2-for-4 performance at the plate, highlighted by a solo home run that extended Australia’s lead to three runs.

Still, despite the impressive showing, Bazzana is relatively unknown across the wider MLB community. The young infielder is currently developing in the minor league system of the Guardians, but performances like this are quickly putting him on the radar.

So let’s take a closer look at Bazzana’s journey, along with details about his personal life and financial background.

Who is Travis Bazzana?

Travis Bazzana is a 23-year-old second baseman currently working his way through the minor league system of the Guardians. He was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on August 28, 2002.

Bazzana made headlines when he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by Cleveland, instantly becoming one of the most exciting young prospects in baseball. Later that same year, he began his professional journey with the Lake County Captains. In the same year, he hit .238 while adding three home runs and five stolen bases.

More importantly, Bazzana played a key role in helping Lake County capture the 2024 Midwest League title, giving fans an early glimpse of the talent that made him the top pick in the draft.

Who is Travis Bazzana’s Girlfriend?

Bazzana is reportedly in a relationship with Kyla Knott. They have been in a relationship since 2024, and she also comes from a sports background. Reportedly, her brother, Cody, is a Mississippi State University javelin thrower. While Knott’s professional details are not publicly available, her parents have a construction company.

As of now, Bazzana and his girlfriend are not married and have no children.

Who are Travis Bazzana’s Parents & Siblings?

Travis Bazzana comes from a sports-loving family. His parents are Jenny and Gary Bazzana, and he grew up alongside his two older brothers, Hayden and Mitchell.

Well, Baseball has always been a big part of the family’s story. Travis’ father, Gary, played junior baseball in Lismore and attended Richmond River High School after finishing primary school at Nimbin Central. So, it was his father who first introduced Travis to the game when he was still very young, sparking the passion that would eventually shape his career.

Travis often credits his parents and early coaches for helping him develop both his skills and his character. Many of his childhood memories revolved around weekends spent practicing in local parks and long hours watching MLB games. Fast forward to the present, Bazzana is set to get a promotion from the minors and represent his country in the WBC.

What are Travis Bazzana’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

Although Bazzana is an Australian national, he has an Italian heritage. His ancestors were reportedly from Italy, immigrating to Australia back in 1933. So, his nationality is Australian, his ethnicity is Italian, and his religion is Christianity.

What is Travis Bazzana’s Net Worth?

Bazzana’s net worth currently stands at $8.95 million, and with that, he has already become one of the highest-paid athletes to come out of Australia. That figure includes his signing bonus, scholarship benefits, NIL deals, endorsement opportunities, and income from various appearances.

And if he continues to perform well and eventually shines in his rookie MLB season, many insiders believe his earnings could grow significantly over the next few years.

Bazzana’s growing popularity has also caught the attention of major sports brands. Companies like Nike, Rawlings, and Gatorade have either already partnered with him or shown strong interest in working with the young baseball star, making him an increasingly attractive name in sports marketing.

What is Travis Bazzana’s MLB Contract & Salary?

The Guardians signed Travis Bazzana as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, awarding him a massive $8.9 million signing bonus.

Now, after grabbing fresh attention with his home run performance in the WBC, there is growing speculation that the Guardians could soon promote Bazzana to the MLB level. And such a move would likely lead to a significant jump in both his salary and endorsement opportunities.

That said, as of now, there has been no official information suggesting that Cleveland has offered him a new contract or extension.

What are Travis Bazzana’s MLB Career Highlights?

Travis Bazzana has enjoyed a remarkable rise in baseball, and his college career played a huge role in that journey. Right from his freshman year on the Oregon State Beavers baseball team, Bazzana made an immediate impact.

He led the team in batting average and became a reliable contributor on both offense and defense. Moreover, his impressive form also earned him a spot on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, where he faced top international talent and continued to refine his game.

The 2024 season, however, was truly special. Bazzana smashed 26 HRs, setting a new single-season record for Oregon State. In the same year, he also broke the school’s career home run record and was named the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year, cementing his status as one of the best players in college baseball.