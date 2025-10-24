Who is Trey Yesavage’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Taylor Frick

Trey Yesavage, the young gun of the Toronto Blue Jays, has drawn attention not just for his on-field talent but also for his relationship off the field. Supporters are curious to know about the woman by his side, Taylor Frick, whose presence has ignited interest across social media and sports circles alike.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although the details of their relationship continue to unfold, Taylor Frick has quietly crafted his career beyond the spotlight. From her background and career to their moments together, there is a lot to know regarding the couple, making them one of baseball’s most talked-about pairs this season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend, Taylor Frick?

Taylor Frick was born on 24 January 2002 in Eldersburg, Maryland. She committed herself to her studies from a young age, eventually attending East Carolina University, the same school where Trey Yesavage demonstrated his baseball talent in college. Her academic journey and early years form the foundation for the life she is living today.

While Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend tends to keep a low profile, she has gained traction among baseball fans because of her relationship with Trey. As he gears up to confront the high-profile Dodgers, Taylor’s support continues to be a vital part of his journey both off and on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How did Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick meet?

Tray Yasavage met his girlfriend at the period of their East Carolina University. At that time, the Jays’ star was suiting up for the Pirates. Tray Yesavage and Frick’s shared college moments help them get connected through mutual friends and multiple events on the campus. This sparked a connection between them that quickly became something intense. They support each other to fulfill their ambitions. Not just now, in their college time, they also supported each other to grow, and Frick attended multiple college games featuring Trey. Currently, Taylor is getting attention after giving a 1-word reaction before Game 1 of the World Series. She said, “LFGGG!!!”

AD

They publicly announced their relationship in December 2023 through an Instagram post. Since then, Taylor and Trey have celebrated multiple milestones together.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does Taylor Frick do for a living?

Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend, as of July 2024, is a social media influencer, revealing glimpses of her lifestyle, travels, and support for Trey Yesavage. In addition to her online presence, she also works as a bartender at club Still Life in Greenville, demonstrating her versatility and capability to connect with people both in person as well as virtually on social media sites.

Coming from a family of professionals, Frick’s career choice mirrors independence and creativity. Her parents, Michael and Melissa Frick, have built successful careers in finance and nursing, encouraging Taylor to choose her own path in the public eye.

What Are Taylor Frick’s Social Media Handles?

Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend, Taylor Frick, is mostly active on Instagram. Her Instagram handle is @taylorfrickk, where she has a total of 5,826 followers and follows 1,093 accounts. Her profile displays photos of her personal moments, lifestyle, and support for Trey Yesavage, giving supporters a window into her life without oversharing.

On the other hand, her Facebook profile is private, and fans often share photos and moments featuring Taylor with her boyfriend, Trey. Helping the couple stay connected with their supporters. Through her social media presence, Taylor balances privacy with engagement, permitting fans to celebrate their favorite moments alongside her and Yesavage.

Taylor Frick has come out as more than just Trey’s girlfriend; she is a talented individual making her own path as a social media influencer and bartender while maintaining a supportive presence in his baseball journey. Their relationship, grounded in shared college experience and public milestones, continues to attract the attention of supporters and the MLB community alike. As Yesavage takes the mound for the Blue Jays, Taylor’s unflattering support and engaging online presence emphasize the pair’s strong bond. Together, they demonstrated a modern love tale that perfectly mixes personal achievement, shared passion, and the excitement of baseball’s biggest stage.