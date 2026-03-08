Who Is Tyler Viza? Great Britain’s Pitchers’ Net Worth, Parents, Siblings, Ethnicity & MLB Contract

Team Great Britain will take on the USA challenge in the World Baseball Classic at Daikin Park on Saturday. The pool play match is the highly anticipated one, where the USA fans will get to see their favorite, Tarik Skubal, pitch the only time in the WBC.

While Skubal will face Britain’s hitters, starter Tyler Viza will take on Aaron Judge and the team. Now, let’s take a look at who Tyler Viza is, professionally as well as personally.

Who is Tyler Viza?

Tyler Viza was born on October 21, 1994. He was born in Edinburgh, Scotland. He hails from Phoenix, Arizona, in the United States, where he studied at Desert Vista High School. The 31-year-old is a free agent who is a familiar face in the Minor League.

The Philadelphia Phillies drafted the right-handed starter in the 32 round of their MLB draft in 2013. The Minnesota Twins later signed him on a minor league deal, where he split his time between the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge and the Triple-A St. Paul Saints.

Fastball wielder Viza is currently on Team Great Britain’s squad at the WBC. The RHP has not recorded any big-league appearances. He plays for the Mexican baseball league teams Sultanes de Monterrey and Conspiradores de Querétaro.

Who are Tyler Viza’s Parents & Siblings?

Though there is little information known about Viza’s parents and siblings, his Instagram offers some insight. Tyler was born to Dan Viza, and he has a sister named Eden. Based on his Instagram posts, he has a close relationship with his family.

Does Tyler Viza have a girlfriend?

Again, Instagram is the go-to if you want to learn more about Tyler Viza’s personal relationships. As of 2025, he is engaged to Rada Popovic.

What are Tyler Viza’s ethnicity and nationality?

Viza was born in Scotland but is an American citizen. His Scottish birthplace makes him eligible to play for Great Britain at the WBC. He played for Team Britain in 2023 as well.

What is Tyler Viza’s Net Worth?

The current net worth of Tyler Viza is unknown.

What is Tyler Viza’s MLB Contract & Salary?

He did not play for any of the Major League teams and is currently a free agent.

What are Tyler Viza’s Career Highlights?

The Great Britain starting pitcher Viza has played primarily in the Minor League teams and international baseball leagues till now. Viza made his pro debut in 2013 with the GCL Phillies, logging an impressive 1.41 ERA in 12 games (6 starts) with a 1-0 record.

His first stint with the Lakewood BlueClaws in 2014 was not very successful. Viza saw some improvement in 2015, when he ranked 5 in the South Atlantic League in terms of WHIP.

Next, Viza moved on to the Clearwater Threshers and the Reading Fightin Phils for the 2016 season. There, he tied David Buchanan and Luke Leftwich for the 6th-most wins by a Phillies farmhand.

His performance with the Kane County Cougars in 2021, 6-2 with a 3.05 ERA, landed him a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres. Then, the Minnesota Twins picked him up for 2022, where he split his time between the Wichita Wind Surge and the St. Paul Saints.

Viza was in for an international contract next. Taiwan’s CTBC Brothers signed him. In CPBL 2022, he recorded 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA in five starts. He secured the Brothers’ win in the 2022 Taiwan Series by holding the Rakuten Monkeys to one unearned run in eight.

During his time in Mexico, Viza posted a career ERA of 4.35 while pitching 122 innings across 26 starts. Now, it’s time to see how he performs against Team USA’s power-packed lineup.