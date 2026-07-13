Who Is Yordan Alvarez’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Monica Quiros Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez has established himself as one of Major League Baseball’s premier sluggers, but away from the spotlight, he shares a quieter life with his wife, Monica Quiros Alvarez. While the Houston Astros star draws headlines with his performances on the field, Monica has largely chosen to keep a low profile, dedicating her time to family and their shared faith. Although she occasionally offers fans a glimpse into their lives through social media, much about her remains private. Here’s everything to know about Yordan Alvarez’s wife, Monica Quiros Alvarez.

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Who is Yordan Alvarez’s wife, Monica Quiros Alvarez?

Monica Quiros Alvarez is the wife of Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Born on February 28, 1998, in Camagüey, Cuba, she shares the same Cuban heritage as her husband. The couple began their relationship before Yordan established himself in Major League Baseball, remaining together through his rise from an international prospect to one of the game’s most feared hitters.

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After relocating to the United States, Monica settled in Houston, Texas, where she and Yordan have built their family. Unlike many spouses of professional athletes, Monica has largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring to keep her personal life private.

What are Monica Quiros Alvarez’s height and age?

Monica Quiros Alvarez is 28 years old as of 2026. She celebrates her birthday on February 28, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Her exact height is not publicly known. She was born in Cuba and identifies with Christianity. Her Instagram bio also reflects her faith, featuring a reference to Proverbs 31:30 about fearing the Lord. She often shares family moments while keeping her religious beliefs important.

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How did Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros Alvarez meet?

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros Alvarez reportedly met in their native Cuba, long before Yordan emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s brightest stars. Their relationship began during the early stages of his baseball journey, when he was still pursuing his dream of playing professionally.

As Yordan’s career progressed and eventually took him to the United States, Monica remained by his side through the challenges and milestones that came with his rise.

Although the couple has kept the details of their relationship largely private, they have shared a years-long bond that predates Yordan’s MLB success with the Houston Astros. Their relationship continued to grow as they built a life together in the United States.

Yordan and Monica tied the knot in 2021 and have since started a family together. Throughout his career, Monica has been a constant source of support, standing beside him as he developed into an All-Star, World Series champion, and one of baseball’s premier hitters.

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What does Monica Quiros Alvarez do for a living?

Monica Quiros Alvarez keeps her professional life private, and her current career details are not publicly known. She is best known as Yordan Alvarez’s wife and as a mother of two children. On social media, she shares family photos, personal moments, and lifestyle updates. Her Instagram account has attracted thousands of followers who enjoy seeing occasional glimpses of her life.

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros Alvarez’s children

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros Alvarez have two children together: a daughter named Mia, and a son named Jordan Jr. Their daughter was born on November 6, 2018, while their son was born on July 2, 2021. The family occasionally appears in Monica’s social media posts, where she shares sweet moments from their daily lives. Both parents have kept their children’s lives mostly private.

What is Monica Quiros Alvarez’s Instagram account?

Monica Quiros Alvarez is active on Instagram under the handle @monicaalvarez. Her account gives followers a look into her personal life, featuring pictures with her husband, their children, other family members, and close friends. She also shares moments from special occasions, including gatherings where loved ones come together to watch Yordan’s games and support him from the stands. Monica keeps her posts focused on family memories, celebrations, and meaningful moments rather than public attention.

Yordan Alvarez and Monica Quiros Alvarez have created a family life away from constant attention. While Yordan continues making headlines in baseball, Monica remains a steady presence behind the scenes, supporting their family journey.