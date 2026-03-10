Why Are Jarren Duran and Taijuan Walker Playing for Mexico in WBC?

In WBC, players get the chance to represent their national teams if they meet the tournament’s eligibility rules, which often allow participation through heritage or family roots. However, Team Mexico’s roster has sparked some curiosity this year. Out of the squad, 14 players were born in the United States, including Jarren Duran and Taijuan Walker, who will represent Mexico in the tournament.

Why is Jarren Duran playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?

Seeing Jarren Duran donned up in the Mexican national team’s jersey in the WBC 2026 might come as a surprise at first, considering he is an American by birth.

But nationality is not the only factor to make a player eligible to represent a particular nation in the WBC. Family heritage also makes one eligible. Duran’s heritage, being rooted in Mexico on his father’s side, made him eligible for Team Mexico.

Born in Corona, California, Duran’s education and baseball career are rooted in the United States. He attended the California State University and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. Duran made his debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox left fielder hit his first home run against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Duran had split his time between the major and minor leagues. The last time he played in the minors was in 2023, where he posted a .792 OPS in 11 games. In the same year, Duran also made his World Baseball Classic debut.

Duran hit 16 home runs with a slash line of .256/.332/.442 in the 157 games he played for the Red Sox in 2025. He had agreed to a 1-year, $7.7 million contract in 2026 to avoid arbitration.

Jarren Duran’s Mexican Lineage

Though Duran is American-born, his connection to Mexico came from his father, Octavio Duran. Octavio was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, which automatically makes Duran eligible to play for Mexico in the WBC.

Duran also participated in the 2023 WBC when he played for Team Mexico for the first time.

Another American-born player who is playing for Mexico is Taijuan Walker.

Why is Taijuan Walker playing for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic?

Taijuan Walker is another player in the list of players who are American-born but are representing Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic. Walker became eligible to play for Mexico in the WBC owing to his maternal heritage that is rooted in Mexico.

Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Walker attended school in California. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft from Yucaipa High School, CA.

The 33-year-old RHP made his MLB debut in 2013 with the Mariners and has played for five MLB teams to date, including the Seattle Mariners (2013-2016, 2020), Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-2019), New York Mets (2021-2022), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), and Philadelphia Phillies (2023-present). The former All-Star is in the final season of his four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies.

Walker posted a 4.08 ERA, pitching 123 2/3 innings in 34 games, out of which he started in 21 in 2025.

Taijuan Walker’s connection to Mexico

Taijuan Walker’s connection to Mexico comes through his mother, Nellie Garcia. Nellie herself is of Mexican descent. This makes Walker eligible to play for Team Mexico, as allowed by WBC’s eligibility rules.

This is not the first time Walker has represented Team Mexico in the WBC. He was a part of Mexico’s 2023 squad that finished third, securing bronze medals for themselves. One of the most accomplished pitchers on the Mexican team, Walker had made one start in the previous WBC. He started against Great Britain in 2023, pitching four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

If Walker pitches for Mexico against Team USA, he will be facing his Phillies teammates Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Aside from Walker and Duran, Randy Arozarena is an American player who is playing for Team Mexico. Neither Arozarena is Mexican nor are his parents. But Arozarena is representing Mexico after receiving important career opportunities in the country.

Other countries, like the Dominican Republic, also have players from different countries who are eligible to play because of their Dominican lineage. One such player is Austin Wells, who is connected to the D.R. through Michelle, his mother.

This particular baseball rule brings a positive aspect to the tournament, allowing more players to participate and represent different countries that played essential roles in their cultural upbringing.