Why Are Many MLB Stars Not Participating in the WBC?

With WBC buzz picking up again after 2023, fans are eager to see their favorite stars suit up for their home countries. And yes, it’s a totally different vibe and a refreshing break from the franchise-heavy MLB grind.

But if you’ve been paying attention lately, this year’s tournament seems to be struggling to build momentum on the star-power front. Quite a few big names are either opting out altogether or committing only in limited roles. Whether it’s Cody Bellinger, Shohei Ohtani, or Miguel Rojas, fans hoping to watch their heroes represent their nations are left pretty disappointed.

So why is the WBC dealing with this shortage of stars this time around? According to Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, there are a few key reasons behind it.

“Shohei Ohtani was unlikely to be covered as a pitcher in the World Baseball Classic, which means he couldn’t have pitched had he wanted to. Details on the WBC insurance woes, which have led the MLBPA to say it’s disappointed,” Drellich shared via X.

So yes, the biggest reason behind the WBC’s star shortage this year really comes down to insurance and its rising cost. Reportedly, in some cases, players aren’t getting coverage at all, which has become a major roadblock.

Well, the insurance policy is designed to reimburse an MLB team for a player’s salary if he gets injured while playing in the WBC. Players themselves don’t lose their pay. Sounds simple enough, but from here on, things get tricky.

For example, any player aged 37 or older isn’t eligible for coverage. This is why Miguel Rojas ended up staying out. Also, time spent on the 60-day injured list or recent surgeries can knock a player out of contention. Trips to the 60-day IL and procedures like the one Francisco Lindor recently had are usually automatic disqualifiers. Same with Roki Sasaki.

That’s also why Shohei Ohtani will only be hitting and not pitching. According to Dave Roberts, Ohtani underwent major elbow surgery after the 2023 season. So, he was never really expected to get clearance to pitch. Even though he returned to the mound last June, people familiar with the insurance process said pitching in the WBC was always unlikely. Josh

Altuve ran into the same issue as his injury history effectively ended his hopes of representing his country.

Now, what happens if a player suits up without insurance? So, if that player gets hurt during the WBC, his MLB club is on the hook for the entire salary. That’s a massive financial risk, and understandably, franchises aren’t eager to take it.

There are a few exceptions. Clayton Kershaw, for example, can participate because he’s retired and doesn’t carry any contractual liability for a team. But for most active stars, insurance is the single biggest reason WBC approvals are denied.

And that raises a bigger question! If insurance keeps sidelining top players, will it threaten the long-term viability of the WBC itself?

The WBC might face existential challenges in the long term

If this trend continues, as more stars age and gradually become ineligible, the WBC risks losing a significant share of its relevance. And that’s not even the worst-case scenario. There’s also the very real possibility of teams pulling out altogether!

Officials from Team Puerto Rico may withdraw from the tournament. Makes sense, since eight to ten players will not receive insurance clearance. Notably, beyond Francisco Lindor, key arms like starter José Berríos and Reds reliever Emilio Pagán also haven’t been approved to play for Puerto Rico.

“That option is on the table,” Team Puerto Rico’s operations manager, Joey Sola, said. “It obviously will depend on whether we can figure out substitute players.”

So when you put it all together, things are surely not looking very positive. With fewer star names, insurance roadblocks, and teams seriously weighing withdrawal, it’s hard not to wonder about the WBC’s long-term future. If the biggest names can’t play and full rosters become harder to field, the viability of the entire event comes into question.