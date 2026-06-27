“Why Are They Playing So Poorly?” – Albert Pujols Makes Feelings Known Over Managerial Desire After Mets Fire Mendoza

The New York Mets’ managerial position is up for grabs after the front office fired Carlos Mendoza earlier this week. The Queens team has struggled on the field, sitting fifth in the NL East, with their defense in shambles and their payroll at an all-time high. Whoever comes in to untangle this mess will have quite a job on their hands. With New York being a lucrative destination, there is no shortage of suitors, and one former player was already linked within hours of Mendoza’s firing. Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols spoke about his interest and also revealed what has hurt the Queens team most.

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“You look at that record and say, ‘Whoa, why are they playing so poorly?’,” said Pujols on MLB Network. “And it’s because the guys that they brought in haven’t been healthy in the field. When you look at the talent they have, they have some good pieces right there.”

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The New York Mets’ postseason hopes have almost dropped to none. They are the third-worst team in the NL and are 10 games away from a Wild Card spot. Holding a 34-48 record, they are once again on a losing streak, having dropped seven in a row, with the latest loss being a 1-2 defeat to the Phillies on Friday. Pujols has attributed this poor form to an injured lineup.

“When they built this club in the offseason and into spring training, they never thought they would have so many injuries like this,” the 11-time All-Star added.

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This season, the Mets’ President David Stearns put together a roster whose payroll stands at nearly $330 million. However, the stars brought in to replace the veterans have turned out to be either injured or largely ineffective.

Jorge Polanco has been on the IL for the better part of the season and will remain there due to Achilles bursitis. Luis Robert Jr. has also not played since April 26, sidelined by a lumbar spine disc herniation. Bo Bichette, meanwhile, was in a slump for the first few months of the season, though he has recently been hitting better, posting a .254 average, and scored a run against the Phillies. Another offseason addition, Freddy Peralta, has also been a disappointment, holding a 5-6 record and a 4.53 ERA. He was disastrous against the Phillies, allowing 10 runs in just 2.2 innings.

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The Mets’ stars like Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor have also navigated multiple injured list stints. Lindor even had a delayed start to the season due to a broken hamate bone. According to Pujols, so many injuries hampered their progress, despite having talent. And if Pujols gets the call, he will be looking to turn that talent into results.

Pujols has previously managed the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He took them to the semi-finals, where the USA defeated his side 2-1. They finished third in the tournament overall.

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The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels reportedly considered Pujols for a managerial role previously. However, it did not happen.

Currently a color commentator, Pujols is also under a 10-year, $10 million personal services contract with the Angels. His managerial experiences mostly come from managing teams in the Dominican Republic. Pujols had led his team to the Dominican Winter League championship and a Caribbean Series title. Pujols has now turned his attention to becoming an MLB team manager.

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“I’d love to get the opportunity… Who doesn’t want to take that job, especially with the history in that town?” Pujols said about the Mets’ job.

After the Mets fired Mendoza, who had a 206-199 record over the last two seasons, Andy Green became the interim manager. He served in a player development position within the Mets. However, the Mets would likely hire a new manager for the 2027 season, and Pujols could be their next face. He will also become a Hall of Famer later in the season.

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The Cardinals are set to induct Albert Pujols

One of the most legendary first basemen in MLB history, Pujols, spent 22 seasons in the MLB. His decade-long career with the St Louis Cardinals from 2001 to 2011 has made him a Hall of Fame-worthy candidate. He was also a part of their 2006 and 2011 World Series-winning squad.

Alongside Yaldier Molina, the Cardinals will induct him to their Hall of Fame in September this year.

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After the Cardinals, he spent almost another decade with the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols holds an impressive career slash line of .296/.374/.544 for a .918 OPS. Before he spent his farewell season with the Cardinals in 2022, Pujols had a stint with the LA Dodgers, too, a season earlier. He had recorded a whopping 703 home runs in his career, making him rank fourth on the all-time MLB list. His 2218 RBI ranks second.

The three-time MVP, two-time Gold Glove winner, and 11-time All-Star, Pujols, will become eligible for the National Hall of Fame in 2028.