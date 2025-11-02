Why Don’t the Los Angeles Dodgers Hire a Mascot?

When you go to a ballgame, you expect a few things. Peanuts, loud music, hot dogs, and a giant furry mascot. Almost every team has one, and the Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met, and Wally the Green Monster characters are almost as famous as the players. They are really a huge part of the fun. But when you go to Dodger Stadium, something is missing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There is no costumed character dancing on the dugout. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of only three teams in Major League Baseball, besides the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, that have no mascots. But why does this team refuse to hire a mascot? Let’s see the reason..

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why the Dodgers Choose Not to Have a Traditional Mascot

The Dodgers’ philosophy is that the players are the stars and the team sells the game, not a sideshow. They believe fans come to see Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax, Clayton Kershaw, and now Shohei Ohtani, and that a mascot is just noise that shifts the spotlight away from the diamond. But do they always like that? ‘No’.

They have one in their days in Brooklyn. Their only mascot then was a cartoon character called the “Brooklyn Bum.” It was a symbol created by fans, not a live performer, and the team did hire a famous clown, Emmett Kelly, for the 1957 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But when they moved to Los Angeles in 1958, they did not renew his contract. In California, it started with a clean slate and built a modern brand focused solely on athletes. And it happened too. The team’s identity was built around legends like Sandy Koufax and Fernando Valenzuela, so why add a furry guide that catches extra attention when you have icons on the field?

This philosophy was famously championed by legendary manager Tommy Lasorda. Lasorda, who famously hated mascots and believed they were silly distractions and had no place in baseball, once got into famous on-field arguments with characters like the Phillie Phanatic.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dodgers’ Unique Approach to Fan Entertainment

So, when a giant bobblehead character appeared at Dodger Stadium in 2014 at a game against the San Francisco Giants, fans were confused. Then the team’s marketing executive, Lon Rosen, quickly shut down the rumors. “It’s not a mascot,” Rosen set the record straight. “It’s a unique performance character.” And it is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

These “performance characters” have stringent rules. You will never see them on the field. They cannot dance on the dugout and must stay in the outfield plazas or kid-friendly areas. Their only job is to pose for photos and entertain families. But the players remain the center of attention.

And the Dodgers prove you don’t need a mascot to create a fun atmosphere. And instead of a mascot, they perfected the giveaway for fan engagement. They built their brand around player-focused bobbleheads. And fans will line up for hours to get a limited-edition bobblehead of Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts, or Shohei Ohtani.

They also invest heavily in themed night events that celebrate Los Angeles’s diverse communities. They also use high-tech fun, including an augmented reality (AR) photo booth where fans can take virtual pictures with their favorite players. It’s another way to connect with fans.

Finally, the Dodgers’ most powerful tool is the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF). The LADF is a massive charitable organization. It builds “Dodgers Dreamfields” in underserved communities. It runs literacy programs for kids and health care programs.

And this year-round community work builds a bond that is much stronger than any mascot could.