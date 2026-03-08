Why Is Austin Wells Playing for Dominican Republic Instead of America in the WBC?

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells is representing the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Despite being born in Scottsdale, Arizona, he is part of DR’s well-stacked roster.

But this is well within the rules of the tournament.

Wells’ Dominican roots stem from his mother, making him eligible to play for the Dominican Republic. Players can represent a country if they have a parent or ancestry from any particular nation.

The Dominican Republic team has recruited Wells to strengthen their depth behind the plate. Reports indicate that the catcher himself was also interested in the role due to his family roots.

Besides, he never got a call from the USA.

But now, Austin Wells would be able to showcase his talent on one of baseball’s biggest stages.

This is a developing story.