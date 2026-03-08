Why Is Bobby Witt Jr Not Playing Against Great Britain at WBC? Team USA Fans Left Fuming

Just as Team USA prepares to take on Great Britain in the WBC, fans have been left surprised by a sudden roster update.

According to the lineup shared by USA Baseball on X, Bobby Witt Jr. is nowhere to be found. The news comes as a shock, especially since Witt Jr. had a strong outing in the previous game against Brazil, where he scored two runs and stole two bases. With him missing from the matchup against Great Britain, many USA fans aren’t too pleased about the unexpected change.

“Tonight’s starting lineup against Great Britain!” USA Baseball shared via X.

Well, it’s definitely a big miss for Team USA, and there’s a good reason for that. The 25-year-old Kansas City Royals star has been on an incredible run, leading MLB in hits for the second straight season, winning his second consecutive Gold Glove, and finishing in the top five of the MVP race again in 2025.

Because of that, MLB Network recently ranked him third on their Top 100 list, just behind Ohtani and Judge. So, the bigger question is why Bobby Witt Jr. isn’t in the lineup tonight, especially after the way he dominated against Brazil.

According to the latest report, Witt is on the bench for this WBC Pool B game against Great Britain because manager Mark DeRosa is rotating the lineup. Witt started in the opener versus Brazil, so tonight the shortstop job goes to Gunnar Henderson as part of spreading the playing time around this stacked roster.

The idea is to keep everyone fresh, particularly with tougher games against Mexico and others still ahead. It’s also worth noting that Henderson didn’t feature in the previous game against Brazil, which suggests DeRosa is deliberately cycling through his options. So, given how loaded Team USA’s squad is this year, that approach does make some sense, especially with players needing to manage their workload before the long 162-game MLB season kicks off.

That said, from a fan’s perspective, it’s hard not to feel a little disappointed when a player who was just that dominant isn’t back on the field the next day.

If you remember, back in 2023, Witt mostly came off the bench as a pinch runner and defensive replacement. But this time around, he’s taken on a much bigger responsibility as Team USA’s starting shortstop. So, with him missing the game against Great Britain, fans are understandably worried about how the team will manage without their starting shortstop.