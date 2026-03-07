Why Is Manny Ramirez’s Son Playing for Team Brazil? All About Lucas Ramirez’s Girlfriend, Parents, Networth, Contract and More

The WBC 2026 proves the talent depth in baseball that majorly stays beyond the shining lights of MLB. The latest one is MLB veteran Manny Ramirez’s son, Lucas Ramirez. However, what’s surprising is that despite the former Red Sox legend being from the Dominican Republic, his son, Lucas, is representing Brazil in this WBC.

So, get to know more about Lucas Ramirez, about why he is representing Brazil, along with his personal details and journey to the baseball’s global event.

Who is Lucas Ramirez? Everything to know

Lucas Ramirez, born on January 16, 2006, is an American-Brazilian professional baseball outfielder and the son of MLB legend Manny Ramirez. Reportedly, he was born in Florida to his Dominican father and Brazilian mother, which gives him dual nationality: American and Brazilian. Ethnically, he has Dominican-Brazilian roots because his father is from the Dominican Republic, while his mother is from Brazil.

So, for the WBC, Lucas chose to represent Brazil, honoring his mother’s heritage.

Who are Lucas Ramirez’s parents? Is he married? Everything that you should know

Brazilian outfielder and rising prospect Lucas Ramirez has some pretty big shoes to fill. Why? Because his father Manny finished his career with a remarkable adjusted OPS+ of 154, which ranks among the very best for hitters in the post-integration era.

Well, Manny has three sons: Manny Jr., Manuelito, and Lucas, with Lucas being the youngest. Lucas’ mother, Juliana, is from Brazil, which is why he’s representing the Brazilian national team in the WBC. But even though he’s playing for his mother’s country, Lucas is still paying tribute to his father in a special way.

During the 2026 tournament, he’ll wear jersey No. 24, the same number Manny made famous during his time in Cleveland and Boston! And as for Lucas’ personal life, there’s no public information available about him having a girlfriend at the moment.

This is a developing story…