Why Is Puerto Rico Considering Opting Out of the World Baseball Classic? All We Need to Know About Insurance Dispute

Puerto Rico isn’t posturing or post-loss spiraling here; it’s responding to a problem that keeps getting waved off as paperwork. What started with Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa being ruled out has now dragged the World Baseball Classic itself into an insurance dispute that cuts deeper than roster math. When coverage decides who gets to represent a country, Puerto Rico is left asking whether showing up under those terms makes sense at all.

Why is Puerto Rico’s Participation Is at Risk at World Baseball Classic?

Puerto Rico’s federation flagged insurance denials after at least 6 projected roster players failed coverage. Those denials followed offseason medical procedures, triggering insurer refusals despite spring training clearance confirmations. Officials cited Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa withdrawals as early examples of straining roster viability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venezuela faced similar barriers when Jose Altuve and Miguel Rojas were denied tournament insurance. In 2023, Edwin Diaz missed 162 games after a WBC injury, underscoring insurer risk models. With multiple denials mounting, Puerto Rico acknowledged withdrawal talks as participation protections remained unresolved.

Imago March 22, 2017: Puerto Rico outfielder Angel Pagan 16 holds the Puerto Rico flag behind his back during the anthems in the game between the the United States and Puerto Rico, World Baseball Classic Finals, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Peter Joneleit /CSM WBC 2017: United States vs Puerto Rico MAR 22 – ZUMAc04_ 20170322_zaf_c04_148 Copyright: xPeterxJoneleit/CalxSportxMediax

ADVERTISEMENT

What Type of Medical Insurance Coverage Are Puerto Rico’s Players Demanding?

Puerto Rico’s federation seeks full injury coverage matching MLB standards required for all 40-man players. That protection includes salary coverage if injuries cause missed games, as mandated under WBC policies. Rehabilitation costs are central after 2023 showed insured players were still sidelined entire seasons league-wide.

One example saw a closer miss 162 games despite coverage, highlighting long recovery risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Puerto Rico also wants long-term medical care protection when tournament injuries affect future contracts. In 2023, Jose Altuve missed 43 games after a WBC injury, costs were covered by insurance. Officials argue partial policies fail when prior surgeries trigger denials, as happened before 2026. Without full protection, the federation says participation risks unpaid rehab, delayed returns, and uncertain livelihoods.

How Insurance Denial Could Impact MLB Contracts of Puerto Rico’s WBC Stars?

An uninsured WBC injury could threaten guaranteed MLB contracts worth over $300 million annually. Puerto Rico stars carry long-term deals where missed seasons trigger disputes between clubs. One shortstop signed through 2031 earns $32 million yearly, fully guaranteed by contract terms. Without insurance, a torn ligament could freeze salary payments and spark grievances between players and teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

These risks feel real after 2023 saw WBC injuries sideline starters months into regular seasons. MLB requires insurance, so teams avoid paying while injured players miss games during the season schedules. For Puerto Rico players, denial means choosing pride or protecting contracts and careers long term. A single uninsured injury could erase an entire season, altering timelines and legacies for franchises.

What the World Baseball Classic Insurance Policy Requires for National Teams

The World Baseball Classic requires national teams to ensure every rostered player is insured against tournament injuries. MLB mandates coverage for all 40-man roster players to protect guaranteed regular-season salaries. Policies must cover missed games, medical treatment, and rehabilitation if injuries occur before Opening Day. Organizers work with insurers because spring timing exposes players to risks weeks before the season starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

National federations rely on these guarantees since most cannot absorb multi-million dollar injury losses. In 2023, insured claims paid salaries when players missed significant time after tournament injuries occurred. Without approved policies, federations risk disputes with clubs and players over unpaid salaries during the season.

That dependence explains why insurance failures now threaten participation, credibility, and competitive balance globally today.

Puerto Rico’s WBC dilemma proves insurance rules now dictate who earns the right to compete. If organizers ignore coverage gaps, future tournaments risk becoming paperwork battles instead of global baseball showcases.