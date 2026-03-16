Why Is There No ABS in WBC? Dominican Republic Robbed by Poor Umpiring as Team USA Reach Finals

Every time we talk about the ABS, there are shouts that it is ruining the game for the catchers and taking the game’s soul away. But every time the umpires show us why it is better to have an ABS than blown calls at important moments, like in the WBC game between Team USA and the Dominican Republic.

The semifinal between Team USA and the Dominican Republic national baseball team ended with tension-packed inside Miami’s ballpark. Team USA led 2-1 entering the ninth, and closer Mason Miller took the mound protecting the one-run lead. With two outs, Miller fired a pitch below the zone to Geraldo Perdomo for a strike.

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The low pitch was ruled strike three, sealing a 2-1 USA win instantly.

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That final call quickly reopened the tournament’s biggest debate about the missing automated strike review system. MLB tested the ABS challenge system during the 2025 spring training and the All-Star Game.

However, the technology is not part of the 2026 World Baseball Classic rules. Without ABS, every pitch call remains final, leaving players and fans relying fully on umpires.

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It’s a developing story…