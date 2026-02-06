Wife Katia Drops Painful Message After Francisco Lindor Denied Puerto Rico WBC Spot

Representing your country on a grand stage is what almost every athlete dreams of, but only some get the chance to do it. And we all know that in the past few days, players like Francisco Lindor and Miguel Rojas have lost their chance to represent their country in the WBC. And we can clearly see that it has hurt not only the player but also members of the family.

In a recent post by Master Flip, it showed how hurt Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia Lindor, was after Lindor was left off the squad after not being able to find insurance. On Instagram, Katia Lindor was asked why Francisco Lindor was not representing Puerto Rico.

She said, “Let’s talk about how much it hurts and how powerless you feel when they don’t let you represent your country.” She continued, “It’s not a lack of love or commitment; it was strictly due to insurance issues that made him ineligible.”

Francisco Lindor announced his intent to play for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and captained the 2023 team with a .450 batting average, six runs, five RBIs, and a triple in five games.

The WBC insurer required coverage for MLB 40-man roster players to protect their guaranteed salaries in the event of injury. Lindor underwent a right elbow cleanup after the 2025 season, prompting the insurer to deny coverage and remove him from Puerto Rico’s WBC roster.

This decision meant Lindor could not play in front of fans at the San Juan pool play venue. The insurer’s refusal echoed similar denials for other players with surgery or injury histories.

Insurance has become crucial to protect players’ guaranteed MLB income before they join international competition.

Francisco Lindor’s $341 million contract through 2031 increased insurer caution after his offseason elbow procedure.

The insurer also reviewed players like Carlos Correa, who has a $200 million deal through 2028, because of his past injuries, resulting in a denial.

Javier Báez, with a $140 million contract through 2027 and recent spine inflammation, also failed to secure coverage. These rules reflect heightened caution after past WBC injuries, like Edwin Díaz’s 2023 patellar tear and Jose Altuve’s 2023 thumb fracture.

Without insurance, players risked losing their guaranteed salaries if injured in the Classic.

After the initial denial, Puerto Rico explored external insurance options, including Lindor, Correa, and Báez, late in the process.

Team officials even contemplated withdrawing from the tournament amid the crisis. Federation leaders and local supporters sought backup coverage as the deadline neared. They held meetings with MLB, the WBC insurer, and potential backers to reverse the denials.

Puerto Rico kept roster spots open in the hope of securing coverage until the final submission.

Despite these efforts, no insurer agreed to fully cover the required guarantees, leaving Lindor, Correa, and Báez officially off the roster. Puerto Rico’s baseball federation confirmed all three players could not participate due to insurance requirements.

The absence of these stars came just before Group A play in San Juan, where home fans expected them. Officials said they still trust the remaining player group to compete without them.

Fans widely noted that the loss of star talent will challenge the team’s competitiveness.

Without Lindor’s leadership and batting skill from the 2023 Classic, Puerto Rico faces a noticeable talent gap.

Francisco Lindor’s .450 average and inside-the-park home run against the Dominican Republic showcased his impact. Correa and Báez also brought power and big-game experience to past tournaments. Their absence reduces Puerto Rico’s infield strength when compared to other nations’ full rosters.

This shift forces Puerto Rico to rely on less proven players and alters expectations for how the team competes. The series of insurance issues shows how contractual and medical rules reshape international baseball competition.

The Mets must be happy that Francisco Lindor is not in the WBC

The entire Lindor family might not be happy to hear that Francisco Lindor is not representing his home country in the WBC because of insurance issues. But the Mets are in a corner and enjoying this news and sipping champagne.

In 2025, the New York Mets saw their playoff odds fall from 96.2% on June 13 to missing October baseball altogether, ending at 33.4% entering the final weekend before a loss to the Marlins sealed their fate.

Francisco Lindor still hit 31 home runs with 31 steals, joining the 30‑30 club while batting .267 in 160 games. But with the team trailing 0‑70, New York could not complete comebacks despite personal milestones.

Because of that slow collapse, Mets fans will want Lindor fresh in spring training and Opening Day at‑bats instead of extra offseason games.

Lindor underwent right elbow debridement surgery after the 2025 season, with club reports saying it should aid readiness for 2026. Less early playing time reduces wear before March, which matters given his heavy 160‑game workload last year.

A fresher Lindor on Opening Day boosts the probability of strong starts, unlike midseason struggles in 2025.

The Mets’ history shows that late‑season fatigue and slumps hurt pennant hopes badly in recent years. When Lindor slumped midseason, he went 2‑for‑29 over seven games, prompting lineup changes. Ensuring Lindor enters the season healthy and rested lets the team avoid early February slumps and preserves offensive consistency.

The numbers from the 2025 collapse underline how even elite individual seasons cannot carry a team that tires before October.