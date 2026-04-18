Wild Angels Fan Stomps on Aaron Judge Fan’s Face at Yankee Stadium

The ugliest part of the New York Yankees’ 4-11 loss to the Los Angeles Angels wasn’t on the field. It was in the stands, where a violent fan brawl broke out.

It was a steamy 87-degree afternoon on Thursday when onlookers first saw a few fans having a heated conversation. Words turned into punches fast. Within seconds, a fan in a red t-shirt was stomping on another fan, one wearing an Aaron Judge jersey, in the face.

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A 41-second clip captured the exact moment and went viral the day after. A group of people engaged in a verbal confrontation on the second deck down the left field line. The section was mostly filled with people wearing the pinstripes. Jerseys with Gerrit Cole‘s and Judge’s names and numbers were everywhere.

But there were some of them who came to support Los Angeles. The fan in red appeared to be supporting the Angels, based on who he was swinging at. The other guy was in a Judge #99 jersey. The one with Cole’s name threw some punches, but he rarely connected.

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Meanwhile, the Angels fan shoved the Judge fan, and he fell on the chair. It turned more violent as the guy in red started shoving the fallen fan’s head into the chair. And while the New York fan was still down, he repeatedly tried to kick him in the face and then almost stood on him.

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Fortunately, most of the other fans were still in their senses as they tried to separate the duo. However, the Angels fan was still trying to kick the fallen Judge fan. The bystanders finally pacified the aggressive fans.

Although the situation escalated rapidly, no one needed medical attention. The brief brawl has many baseball fans calling for the banning of the guilty party, but the authorities haven’t taken any steps so far.

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Both the players and the fans suffered a bad day. Thankfully, the fight in the Yankees stands didn’t result in anyone being heavily injured. Yet the incident stands out for a couple of specific reasons.

Isolated fan fight during Yankees’ defeat against Angels raises alarming concerns

Fan fights aren’t absurdly uncommon in baseball. Almost every single stadium has at least one brawl among fans. The Padres fans even had a fight among themselves over merchandise. But the rapid escalation of the brawl in Yankee Stadium makes it stand out.

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What makes the clip so jarring is the speed. It went from a verbal confrontation to a fan literally stomping another in under a minute. The flurry of punches could have seriously injured several fans. It’s actually quite odd and fortunate that the people involved did not get carted away from the stands. And our thanks go to those who stepped in time.

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The Angels and Yankees have a history of rivalry since their playoff matchups in the 2000s. They have faced off three times in the postseason. Los Angeles came up top in the 2002 ALCS and 2005 ALDS, while New York registered a 4-2 win in the 2009 ALCS.

But this rivalry is only limited to the field. We haven’t seen a brawl between Yankees and Angels fans like this before.

The exact reason for the fight is still unknown. It could have been the summer heat, or it might have been the game results. Nobody knows for sure.

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The important part is that the fight was stopped. The way it turned nasty, it could have translated into something fatal. Although these incidents are rare, it shows the necessity of crowd control and awareness for the authorities.