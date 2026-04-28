Wild Fight Breaks Out at Yankees-Rangers Game as Bronx Fan Topples Down the Stairs

The Yankees got the win Monday night, but two of their fans took a beating in the stands at Globe Life Field. What started as normal trash talk quickly turned into a massive brawl, and videos of the fight have since gone viral online.

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“This Yankees fan got his ass kicked by 2 Rangers fans,” X handle Baseball Bros wrote, while posting the video.

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The clips show a man and a woman in Yankees jerseys standing with their backs to the field, taunting two Rangers fans, dressed in red and blue, seated in the tier above them. The male Yankees fan is seen making a brushing motion while repeatedly saying, “Brush your teeth,” to a Rangers fan in red. Meanwhile, the woman flipped the bird at the Texas fans, saying “Shut the f—k up.”

The two Bronx fans clearly did not know when to stop; they escalated it. When the Rangers fan in blue stood up with his Coca-Cola, the male Yankees fan hit the bottle in his hand. He learned very quickly not to slap away another man’s drink. The Rangers fan immediately responded with a right hook that clocked the Yankees fan clean in the face.

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Then, complete chaos broke out. The second Rangers fan started hitting the Yankees fan with an inflatable bat while his friend threw real punches. The attack sent the Yankees fan stumbling down the stairs. The woman tried to step in and help, but the fight just kept going, with everyone throwing punches.

However, the ordeal did not end there. The New York Post reported that the woman yelled and swatted in the blue t-shirt-wearing Rangers fan’s direction. It did not help her case, as the Rangers fan fought back by shoving a pair of bags in her face. It sent her toppling down the stairs before she landed on a seat multiple rows below. The fight finally stopped as other attendees intervened and helped the fallen woman.

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During the Yankees’ 11-4 loss to the Angels on April 16, 2026, a scary fight broke out in the upper stands of Yankee Stadium. It all started in the sixth inning when a guy in a red Angels shirt shoved a Yankees fan down into the seats. The man in red didn’t stop there.

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He started kicking and stomping on the fan’s head while he was trapped on the ground. Other people sitting nearby finally jumped in to pull the attacker away and stop the violence.

While Globe Life Field has already turned heated in the Yankees-Rangers series opener itself, fan rage spilled into the streets of San Francisco last Wednesday.

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The Dodgers-Giants rivalry takes the shape of a violent fan brawl

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry got ugly after a game in San Francisco on April 23, 2026. The Giants had just won 3-0 against the Dodgers, who are the current World Series champions. As fans left Oracle Park, a big fight started on nearby Pier 28.

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It all started with an orange Giants’ hat-wearing fan squaring off with another. Though he remained unidentified, others have pointed him out as a Dodgers fan. The heated verbal exchange took a turn for the worse as the unidentified one threw a punch at another Giants fan. The Giants fan did not lack support. Others rushed in to chase the punch-thrower, including the orange hat wearer. And then it took no time to turn into a violent fan brawl.

The unidentified one tripped and fell to the ground. And then about five or six people started hitting and kicking him while he was on the ground. Eventually, more San Francisco fans came and broke up the fight.

Though none were seriously injured in the above incidents, one wrong hit can turn life-threatening. Baseball is a sport, and fans should remember to bring their sporting spirit to the ballparks.