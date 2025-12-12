Wild Francisco Lindor Trade Idea Surfaces After Former Mets GM Hints $341M Star Wants to Leave

Think about the Mets’ most untouchable players, and two names usually come up first: Juan Soto, fresh off his record-setting deal, and Francisco Lindor, the established veteran. But if you buy into that idea, then think again. According to former GM Bobby Milone, that security may no longer apply to Lindor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Milone mentioned that Lindor is possibly asking for a trade to the Padres, adding that there was “a lot of drama in that clubhouse last season.” And this comment has thrown fresh light on all the chatter about the Mets’ clubhouse dynamics following the Soto trade. It sparked a new wave of speculation about whether a Lindor trade could actually be in play.

“Evan says the Mets need to open to a Francisco Lindor trade, and has a proposal involving…the Dodgers,” WFAN Sports Radio quoted their host Evan Roberts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here we go again with another star player tossed into the trade-rumor mill, and the Dodgers end up in the middle of it.

However, it all started after reports surfaced that Padres GM A.J. Preller was interested in landing Francisco Lindor away from the Mets. The proposal included Mason Miller heading to New York along with Xander Bogaerts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as per Roberts, the Dodgers are actually the team to watch. His version of the deal had L.A. sending Andy Pages, Tyler Glasnow, and even Freddie Freeman to the Mets. So, with that, the Mets would plug a few holes in one shot, which is exactly why it feels way too good ever to happen.

Still, we feel like trading Lindor at all is pretty extreme. But with David Stearns already reshaping the roster, you can’t completely rule out a shock move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Add in the chatter about Juan Soto publicly against Lindor for captaincy, plus the odd stories of clubhouse tension between Lindor and Jeff McNeil, and fans are starting to connect the dots. Or maybe too many!

Reportedly, since Soto signed his record deal, the Mets have seen Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso leave, and now Lindor’s name is swirling in rumors.

It’s all speculation, of course, but it certainly doesn’t paint the picture of a team in total harmony right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindor would be too big to lose for the Mets

The Mets have already watched their home run leader, Pete Alonso, walk out the door. Juan Soto didn’t come close to the numbers many expected from him last season. Moreover, the offense as a whole wasn’t much better, finishing 10th in average and 14th in runs. Still, Francisco Lindor managed to finish second in batting average and third in home runs in 2025.

So moving him would be a lot easier to talk about than actually justify!

ADVERTISEMENT

And with MLB insider Jon Heyman projecting the Mets as a 70-win team in 2026, losing their veteran shortstop doesn’t seem like something they can afford. If anything, this might be the moment to reset the clubhouse culture, something that team president David Stearns is trying to do.

Reportedly, Stearns even stepped in to address the rumored tension between Soto and Lindor, saying, “I think Juan and Francisco are two elite baseball players who care a ton about winning, who show up and work incredibly hard, and play very well together.”

So now the question is whether the Mets can move past all this noise and give their fans something to feel hopeful about heading into the new season.