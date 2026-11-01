“It Will be This Year”: Phillies Star Bryce Harper Drops Honest Update on Baseball’s Future in 2027

Baseball could be heading toward a labor war unlike anything MLB has seen in years. And Bryce Harper is making it clear that the players may be ready to take things to the extreme. From telling the commissioner to “get the f— out of our clubhouse” to warning that players “are not scared to lose 162 games” over a salary cap, the Philadelphia Phillies superstar has never shied away from confronting baseball’s biggest power brokers.

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But with a potential lockout looming in 2027, Harper’s latest comments have added another dimension to the growing labor dispute. The veteran recently made a surprising admission about how he feels about the prospect of an extended break from baseball, and his response has only added to the conversation.

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“It will be this year,” Harper replied when a fan asked on TikTok whether next year would be an offseason. “This is true,” he added in response to a query about whether he loves the offseason more than anything. Punchoutpitch shared via X.

A lockout is highly expected to disrupt or delay the 2027 MLB season. The current CBA expires on December 1, 2026, and owners plan to immediately impose a lockout to force a resolution of the proposed salary cap.

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For the first time since the devastating 1994–95 strike, MLB owners are unified in demanding a hard salary cap and floor system. Owners have proposed a $245.3 million payroll cap. It is paired with a $154.1 million to $171.2 million floor to enforce parity and protect franchise profitability. The players’ union has historically viewed any hard cap as a non-starter that suppresses earning potential and has steadfastly refused to accept one.

Harper always stayed vocal against such measures. While analysts debate the lockout’s odds, Harper’s willingness to sit out an entire season signals player resolve. Moreover, his preference for the offseason sparks quite an attention.

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The Phillies president, Dave Dombrowski, was skeptical about whether Harper was still “elite” ahead of the 2026 season. The 34-year-old proved his reliability, playing 162 games and recording 29 home runs at .269. However, the Phillies are rumored to be searching for trade partners for Bryce Harper. If the Phillies trade Harper, his stance during the lockout could accelerate the team’s rebuild.

Harper’s willingness to speak his mind extends beyond labor disputes. “Obviously the WBC’s been great, but it’s not the Olympics, right? That’s no disrespect to the WBC or anything. But everybody knows that when the Olympics are on, everybody’s watching – doesn’t matter what sport it is. It could be the most random sport, and it’s got all of the fans watching it,” Harper said during the 2026 WBC.

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The Phillies veteran faced intense backlash, but Harper remained himself. His latest statement proved the same, but for baseball fans, an entire year without any games would be the worst.