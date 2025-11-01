Will Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer Retire After World Series Game 7? Is the Toronto Star the Oldest Pitcher to Start in the Fall Classic?

Rogers Centre was absolutely electric last night, as the game was no less than the final one. Toronto Blue Jays fans watched as the Dodgers stunned them 3-1 and forced a winner-take-all Game 7 in the 2025 World Series.

Most would say that the Game 6 loss shifted the momentum. But as Earl Weaver once said, “Momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.” And the Dodgers have used up that arm. Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 6. So whose side is momentum on? Now, LA starts Shohei Ohtani, their two-way phenom, in this winner-takes-all game. But the Blue Jays, too, have someone epic on their side.

Max Scherzer is starting for the Blue Jays, and you bet he is as intense as his unique eye colors!

Will Blue Jays star pitcher Max Scherzer retire after World Series Game 7?

There is probably nothing more in his career left to achieve. Max Scherzer has done it all, from three Cy Young Awards to two World Series rings and a resume that screams, “Hall of Famer.” But even then, at 41 years old, he is set to throw the first pitch of the biggest game in Toronto Blue Jays history in 32 years.

When Scherzer signed his one-year deal with Toronto, most fans thought it was a farewell tour. Little did anyone think that Mad Max had other plans. After battling through thumb injuries earlier this season, he found his spark back.

And right now, it seems retirement is not in his cards.

“As long as I can be a starter on a championship-caliber team, I want to keep playing. If my body’s healthy, I want to keep playing. And ever since I got over this thumb issue, it really kind of put a jolt in me that I can still pitch at this level.” That doesn’t sound like goodbye now, does it?

Still, if he goes out on top with a win in Game 7, then the Hollywood ending would be tough to resist.

Is Max Scherzer the oldest starting pitcher in the World Series?

Max Scherzer is officially the oldest starting pitcher in the 2025 World Series: 41 years and 97 days young, to be exact. That’s not just impressive; it is historic. While most pitchers his age are long retired or calling games from the booth, he is still there working on his game.

No doubt his 2025 season had its bumps, but the fact that the Toronto Blue Jays handed their reins to him in Game 7 speaks a lot about his ability. And manager Schneider had nothing but good to say about his ace, even though doubts have crept up for him.

How did Max Scherzer perform in his last World Series appearance?

The last time Max Scherzer started a World Series Game 7 was back in 2019. He was battling a painful neck injury that needed a cortisone shot for him to make it to the mound. Mad Max sure was not his sharpest, but he fought through the gritty innings and left the game down by two.

The Washington Nationals rallied late to win 6-2 in Houston and clinched their first-ever championship. While that game showed that Scherzer might not be flawless every time, he sure is fearless.

What makes Scherzer’s World Series Game 7 start so rare?

Starting a Game 7 in the World Series is every pitcher’s dream. But doing it twice? That’s a record. In the last 8 WS, there have been only two Game 7s, and Scherzer has been a starter in both of them.

Plus, Max Scherzer is about to join an elite company, featuring legends of the game Bob Gibson, Lew Burdette, and Don Larsen, the only pitchers in MLB history to start multiple winner-take-all World Series Game 7s.

According to Sarah Langs, Scherzer is the first living pitcher to do it and the first ever to appear in nine winner-take-all games. He did it last in 2019 with the Nationals to clinch the title. This time, he is chasing history again, and that too against his former team, no less.