“Will Forever Love Ya”: Dodgers Star Posts Emotional Message as He Hints at Potential Exit After 13 Years

Kiké Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ utility man, has logged 98 postseason games for the club, a franchise record. After 13 big league seasons, that October résumé now collides with an uncertain trip to free agency.

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Hernández, after Los Angeles’ four-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series, posted on Instagram what sounded like a farewell to Los Angeles.

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“LA; we fell short of our big goal. But looking at the big picture, what a ride these last three years were!! If this is it for us…. Once again, I will always be thankful for you guys & I will forever love ya! #JustAKidFromPR,” Hernández wrote.

The “if” in that post matches his year. The elbow and oblique injuries limited Hernández to just 41 games, during which he recorded a .222 batting average, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and a .671 OPS on a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

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In his post-series clubhouse comments, as reported by Fox Sports, Hernández appeared much more ready to take things to another level with the club he has called home for the longest time.

“Every time I look at my career, I kind of obviously go back to this place. I’ve been here the longest. I hope I come back. I would love to have one more try, trying to win another one,” Hernández said.

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Hernández’s case is built on his longevity as a producer with the Dodgers, wearing Dodger blue. In more than 10 seasons with Los Angeles, he boasts 99 home runs, 332 RBIs, and a .712 OPS while winning three World Series titles.

This career spans 13 MLB seasons. He entered the league with the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins in 2014, transferred to the Dodgers that off-season, left in free agency following the team’s 2020 World Series win, and was traded back to them in 2023.

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October will be his strongest point. In 98 playoff games, Hernández has collected 12 home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .721 OPS, while his three-homer, seven-RBI game in the 2017 NLCS Game Seven will remain his signature moment.

Nevertheless, the front office is facing a real dilemma. Hernández is 35 years old with a -0.1 bWAR, and a lineup that hit .185 against Milwaukee could force them to take a new look at their roster rather than reuniting with their veteran.

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Health is yet another factor. Hernández thought his surgery had fixed everything and that he was finally going to play in the field, but injuries have once again spoiled his season, making 2027 more difficult to predict for him.

Apart from the Dodgers, Hernández has made it very clear that he does not plan to retire. Dodgers Nation reports that he wishes to return to Los Angeles, though he will join another winning team if that deal does not work out.

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The choice now lies with the front office on whether to keep their clubhouse favorite or let go of a 13-year veteran.