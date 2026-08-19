“Will Remain in ICE Custody”: US Homeland Security Explains Why San Diego Padres Team Member Was Detained

Years of building a life in the United States were gone in seconds. Padres’ catching coordinator, Oswaldo Pirela, was detained by ICE while returning from Arizona, and this put the whole family facing a unwarranted situation. But US Homeland Security has now given a statement that gives us a clear picture.

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“On August 16, 2026, Border Patrol arrested Oswaldo Jose Pirela Dominguez… In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome. When approached by law enforcement officers, he was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country… He will remain in ICE custody,” was the statement by Homeland Security, according to Sam Blum.

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Oswaldo Pirela, the San Diego Padres’ minor-league catching coordinator, is in ICE custody as of now. He was detained on Sunday at El Paso International Airport while returning home after Padres’ business.

Pirela had traveled to El Paso, where the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate plays its home games. After his work, the Venezuelan coach was heading back to Arizona to meet his wife and daughters.

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The detention happened around 4 a.m., when Pirela was preparing to return home.

His brother Jorge said Pirela was not carrying his physical work permit card at the point of checking. There were many questions about this detention, but DHS says that Pirela entered America legally on September 10, 2014, but the permission was only until 2018. Officials say he overstayed the given period of time and lacked the documents to prove why he has been staying here.

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That explanation differs from what Pirela’s family says about his immigration paperwork. His family says Pirela applied for asylum and has repeatedly renewed his work authorization. They also say the asylum case remains pending after years without a final decision.

His sister Daniela said Pirela followed the required process and worked to build his life in the States. Jorge also said the family came through legal asylum channels seeking safety from Venezuela.

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The Padres confirmed they knew about the detention but said they needed more information to look at the steps they can take. The organization said it was gathering details and would not comment on this until they get a clear picture.

Pirela joined the Padres back in 2024 after coaching with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He previously played catcher for the Texas Rangers’ minor-league system from 2009 to 2011. His coaching work brought him into the Padres’ player-development system in Arizona.

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For now, Pirela remains with ICE while the government prepares to remove him from the USA. DHS said he will receive due process as the proceedings continue through the immigration system. Reports say Pirela has a hearing scheduled next week, which will make the case clear for all the parties involved.

Until then, his family and the Padres are waiting for information about what comes next.

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Baseball coach who stood up to ICE passes away at 63

Youman Wilder, the Harlem baseball coach who confronted ICE agents during practice, died July 20th. Wilder was 63 when he suffered a heart attack at home. His death came after spending decades helping young Black and Latino players find opportunities through baseball.

He founded Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy in 2004, building a program that supported athletes without charging them. His work reached nearly 100 alumni, but one confrontation brought his name to the spotlight.

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Back on July 3rd, 2025, Wilder said six armed ICE agents approached roughly 12 of his players after practice. He said the agents asked the young players where they came from and where their parents came from.

Wilder gathered his players behind the batting cages before standing between them and the agents. He said agents called him a “YouTube lawyer” and threatened to handcuff him if he didn’t comply. Wilder responded that the players had constitutional rights and said that the agents eventually walked away.

ICE denied Wilder’s account, calling his allegations false and denying any enforcement activity in that neighborhood. Wilder said he never believed the agents intended to detain the players.

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Instead, he believed that they were there to send a message, saying, “We’re here.” Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal also said that she believed Wilder after speaking with him about the incident. Representative Adriano Espaillat also supported this, calling Wilder a father figure for the children.

That confrontation reflected the role Wilder had built through years of working with young athletes. Former player Angel Peguero said Wilder helped him earn a baseball scholarship in 2012. Peguero later coached in the minor-league systems for the Phillies and Rangers.

Wilder also performed music at Harlem’s Apollo Theater and toured North America and Europe. His legacy now rests with baseball, music, education, and the young players he continued protecting.