Will Tarik Skubal Get a Gold Medal and Prize Money if Team USA Wins the 2026 WBC?

The stage is set for a high-stakes collision between Team USA and Team Venezuela in the 2026 World Baseball Classic finale. Manager Mark DeRosa assembled a solid roster with a rotation that featured the reigning Cy Young winners from both leagues: Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes

However, while Skenes prioritized national duty, Skubal returned to Detroit following his only start against Team Great Britain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, as Team USA gears up to win the championship, let’s dissect whether Skubal will get the gold medal and earn the prize money if his country wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Did Tarik Skubal Leave Team USA Before the Knockout Rounds?

It was decided in advance that the Detroit Tigers’ ace, Tarik Skubal, would make only one start for Team USA in the WBC, and that too in pool play. Skubal pitched three innings against Britain, allowing 2 hits, 1 run, 1 home run, and 5 strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Skubal was in a dilemma about returning to the Tigers for a brief period, he ultimately stuck to his initial decision. The reigning Cy Young Award winner’s decision lies in his commitment to the Tigers and his upcoming free agency. Last season, Skubal went 13-6, pitching 195.1 innings across 31 starts, logging a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning his $32 million arbitration case against the Tigers, Skubal is only nine months away from signing an estimated $400 million contract. With the Opening Day being only a few days away, pitching in high-intensity WBC games increases the risk of injury. While the Tigers expected him back at their Spring camp, Skubal, too, had to choose the best option for his career and even faced some backlash for it.

“It’s just not fair. But that’s part of the business. It’s part of the game,” Skubal told the media following his departure from Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If they know me, though, and they know me on a personal level, and they know what my peers think of me, I don’t think it’s fair to say those things.”

Is Skubal Still Officially Part of Team USA Even After Leaving?

Though Skubal returned to Team USA’s dugout ahead of the semifinal matchup against Team Dominican Republic, he is not a part of the active roster. He can no longer pitch for Team USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his return to Detroit, manager Mark DeRosa had already announced Skubal’s removal from Team USA’s active roster.

Along with Skubal, Michael Wacha, and Ryan Yarbrough were also removed owing to their rough outings. Wacha allowed 3 runs and 4 hits in three innings against Brazil, and Yarbrough gave up 2 hits, 3 runs, and 2 earned runs in 2.1 innings against Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skubal, Wacha, and Yarbrough were replaced by RHP Will Vest, RHP Tyler Rogers, and LHP Tim Hill for the quarterfinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Skubal Get a Gold Medal If Team USA Wins Despite Leaving Early?

Skubal will be inside the Team USA dugout in the WBC championship match, but he will not take the mound. Skubal will only cheer for his teammates as a spectator.

However, that does not mean he will not get to wear the gold medal if Team USA wins the championship on Tuesday. As per WBC rules, gold medals are awarded to all the players of the winning country who participated at any stage of the tournament. Since Skubal started against Great Britain on March 7, he, too, will be eligible to get the gold medal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Skubal Get a Cut of the WBC Prize Money if the USA Wins?

The prize money awarded in the WBC gets equally divided between the federation and the team members, including the players, managers, and coaches. However, how much money each player earns is decided by the national federation, not the organizers.

All players, including those who were on the active roster in the pool play round, are usually included in the prize pool split. Skubal remains eligible to receive his share of the prize money. But the exact amount remains unknown, as the team and the federation determine the per-player amount internally.