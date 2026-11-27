Seven pitchers left San Diego’s rotation in free agency, forcing the Padres to chase one ace at an unprecedented price. The Padres still have a proven starter who recorded a 3.15 ERA and 436 strikeouts across 432 innings over three seasons. Now, the front office must decide whether keeping that production will require an unprecedented financial commitment to Michael King.

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“I think in their mind they’re willing to go all in on Michael King… he’s an ace… I had three for 90 for King… he is so good right now and so wanted,” said MLB Insider Job Heyman in an interview with Sean Casey. Heyman’s assessment reflects the Padres’ stated interest, though no formal offer has been reported.

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Seven pitchers, including Michael King, left San Diego’s rotation in free agency, forcing a rebuild the Padres cannot afford to delay. Nick Pivetta, Robbie Ray, Casey Mize, Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, and Griffin Canning also became free agents. JP Sears was non-tendered, leaving another opening after he started during 2026. Randy Vásquez is the only sure returnee, while Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish remain uncertain.

A.J. Preller acknowledged the scale of the rebuild, answering “Keep going” when asked how many starters he needed. The Mets’ $450M deal for Skubal showed why San Diego couldn’t match that price and still rebuild the rotation. Preller needed multiple starters, not one ace at any cost.

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Michael King is the clearest answer. Heyman projects the Padres could offer 4 years and $90 million, a year longer than his initial estimate, signaling San Diego’s willingness to overpay. He also suggested another team might consider 5 years, though that remains speculation. FanGraphs projects 4 years and $100 million, while MLB Trade Rumors estimates $92 million. Preller confirmed interest; reports say San Diego nears a deal with an unnamed top starter.

King’s importance comes from the innings and results he delivered over 3 seasons. Over three seasons, King posted a 3.15 ERA with 436 strikeouts in 432 innings. In 2026 alone, he threw a career-high 185 innings across 32 starts, giving San Diego a workhorse when the rotation faltered.

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King also gave the Padres their October starter when the games mattered most. He allowed 1 earned run across 14 postseason innings, striking out 15. He made 2 starts, then earned a save with 2 scoreless relief innings against Milwaukee. That flexibility showed his value extended beyond regular-season numbers and ordinary rotation duties. Losing that presence would leave a difficult gap for a team chasing October.

Without King, the rotation could start with Vásquez, while Musgrove and Darvish remain uncertain. Musgrove missed two seasons after Tommy John surgery and worked from the bullpen during October. Darvish is still considering his future, so San Diego cannot count on either pitcher. That leaves openings, requiring more than one replacement before spring training. Without additions, the Padres could rely on inexperienced depth behind Vásquez.

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The remaining market makes King’s return important because few available starters match his level. Tyler Mahle and Clay Holmes are options, but King’s biggest advantage is workload. He threw 185 innings across 32 starts in 2026, compared with Tyler Mahle’s 149 innings and Clay Holmes’ 101.1. However, his 159 strikeouts did not translate into an elite strikeout rate, as he averaged 7.7 per nine innings, below Mahle’s 8.3 and above Holmes’ 6.9.

Competition could raise King’s price, with the Cubs, White Sox, Mets and Blue Jays seeking starters. The Braves, Astros, Athletics, Diamondbacks, Cardinals, Nationals and Giants may explore the market. Heyman believes King could surpass Peralta’s 5-year, $125 million deal, despite being older. With a December 1 lockout approaching, San Diego has time to let negotiations drift. The Padres must make an offer and show commitment if they want their ace back.