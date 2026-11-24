What’s better than meeting the World Series MVP? Getting gifts from him, of course! Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras and his older brother, Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras, have won admiration away from the diamond after making a street vendor’s day in Venezuela with a heartwarming gesture. The brothers recently reunited with a local donut seller in Valencia, fulfilling a promise and surprising him with gifts.

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The emotional meeting took place after William had previously crossed paths with the vendor while visiting his home country. During their initial interaction, the Brewers catcher purchased a doughnut from the street vendor and left him a generous tip. The encounter caught attention on social media, prompting William to make a promise to meet him again. MLB Español shared the heartwarming video on X.

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William made sure not to forget that interaction. This time, he returned accompanied by Willson, turning what could have been an ordinary visit into a memorable experience for the vendor.

According to Venezuelan outlet Noticia al Día, the brothers presented him with an official Milwaukee Brewers championship shirt and cap. They also invited him to attend a game in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP), giving him an opportunity to experience professional baseball as a guest.

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William shared the reunion on social media with a message that reflected his intention to keep his word. The gesture received considerable appreciation online, with fans praising the brothers for remembering someone they had met during their visit to Venezuela.

This was not the first time William had attracted attention for his generosity toward an common Venezuelan vendor.

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In December 2024, the Brewers catcher went viral after sharing a video of his interaction with Ricardo Leal, a street food vendor in Valencia, Carabobo. William purchased food worth approximately $16 but handed Leal a $100 bill and told him to keep the remaining money.

The vendor was visibly emotional during the interaction. Leal explained that he had spent many years working and still had a long way to go before retirement.

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The video received millions of views and widespread appreciation. William also addressed criticism from some social media users who questioned why he had recorded the encounter. He explained that his intention was not to impress anyone or embarrass the vendor but to encourage others to help people whenever possible.

He also acknowledged that he understood what it meant to experience financial difficulties, making the gesture particularly meaningful.

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A Special Year for the Contreras Brothers

The reunion comes after an extraordinary 2026 season for the Contreras family.

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Willson enjoyed a productive season with the Boston Red Sox. Batting .275 with 27 home runs and 81 RBIs, the first baseman established himself as a key offensive piece in the Red Sox lineup. He delivered consistently at the plate as the team turned the season around to reach the AL Wild Card Series. As the New York Yankees swept the Red Sox, Willson went 2-for-6 with one home run, one RBI, and two walks across his two playoff appearances.

While Willson’s postseason campaign ended early, William went deep to eventually become the World Series champion with his team, the Milwaukee Brewers. The catcher played a crucial role in helping the Brewers secure their first World Series title in 57 years. After finishing the regular season with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a .270 BA, he batted .381 in the Fall Classic, while driving in 4 runs for the Brewers.

Following his offensive impact and impressive work behind the plate, William Contreras also earned the World Series MVP honors, with his brothers cheering him on.

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Earlier in the year, the Contreras brothers celebrated Venezuela’s 2026 World Baseball Classic championship together.

Their latest gesture offers another reminder that their connection to Venezuela is as strong as ever. While both have established themselves as major figures in MLB, they continue to make time for people back home, turning seemingly small interactions into memorable moments.