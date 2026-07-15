Willson Contreras Makes Plans Clear on Red Sox Future as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches

Back in late December, in what was the second major deal between the two teams that winter, the Boston Red Sox acquired Willson Contreras in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. At the time, he waived his no-trade clause to join the Yankees’ archrivals, a decision he has since embraced, even saying he loves the atmosphere and his teammates. Now, with the 2026 MLB trade deadline approaching, Contreras appears ready to take control of his future once again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Willson Contreras says he went to the Red Sox and told them he would not be willing to waive his no-trade clause. He wants to finish his career in Boston. Joked that he got out ahead of potential rumors by making his stance clear,” Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contreras also shared an emotional message that reflected how much the Boston Red Sox mean to him.

“I’ve found my family,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trade deadline for this year is set for August 3, while the Wild Card race remains extremely tight.

Contreras’ team enters this stretch with a 46-48 record after putting together an impressive nine-game winning streak. They now sit just a half-game behind both the Seattle Mariners (48-49) and the Minnesota Twins (48-49) for the last wild card spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the expectations surrounding the Red Sox this season, moving their top power hitter would be a risky decision. The first baseman has delivered outstanding production even before the All-Star break. He has recorded 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, and owns a strong .285/.379/.542 slash line.

ADVERTISEMENT

His current contract also gives Boston some flexibility in the market. The 5-year deal worth $87.5 million runs through 2027 and includes a $17.5 million team option for 2028 that comes with a $5 million buyout. However, he will lose his full no-trade protection after this season.

Still, plenty can change before the final deadline arrives next month. The line between buyers and sellers across the league is still shifting, and several teams are yet to decide their direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Willson Contreras’ decision to stay means for the Boston Red Sox

This current update also came just a day after the HR Derby, where Contreras delivered one of the night’s biggest moments at Citizens Bank Park. He launched a massive home run that traveled 490 feet and grabbed everyone’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contreras entered the semifinals as the top seed but was narrowly eliminated by hometown hero Kyle Schwarber after losing by just a home run. Even in defeat, his towering blasts remained among the biggest highlights of the entire event yesterday.

The Venezuelan has started 86 of his team’s 94 games at first base this season. He has remained the club’s regular option at that position.

The only situation where trading him would make sense is if Craig Breslow, the Chief Baseball Officer of the Red Sox, truly believes the 29-year-old Romy Gonzalez can handle the everyday job.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chicago White Sox player showed his potential last season by posting a strong .305/.343/.483 slash line across 96 games. If anything, Contreras’ desire to stay with the Red Sox may actually make a Gonzalez trade more likely than before he informed the front office of his intentions.

With the former Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals player making it clear that he wants to stay in Boston, the situation may now become much simpler for both the player and the team. At least for now, both sides appear to be heading in the same direction.