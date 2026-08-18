“Win or Bust”: Phillies Manager Has Honest Reaction When Asked If He Would be Replaced Next Season

Dave Dombrowski reportedly wanted Alex Cora to become the next manager for the Philadelphia Phillies. But when Cora turned the offer down, Don Mattingly was Dombrowski’s next best choice. The bench coach was readily promoted to pull the season around from their abysmal start. He has delivered accordingly so far. But whether it will be enough to secure his position in the franchise next year is up for debate. However, Mattingly is not bothered about it.

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“It’s win or bust. You win it all, or you don’t, right? No, none of that frustrates me,” said Don Mattingly, per David Uram of SportsRadioWIP.

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“I’m not worried about any of that kind of stuff. Just trying to win a game tonight against Miami. I want the best thing for the Phillies. I’m not concerned about any of that.”

The calm demeanor has defined his tenure since taking over earlier this year. After the Phillies fired Rob Thomson in April over a disappointing 9-19 stretch, Don Mattingly became their saving grace. The Phillies flourished under the interim manager in May and June, securing a dominant 36-19 record. It pulled them from the trenches of the NL East to the postseason race.

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Despite navigating offensive inconsistency this season, the Phillies are still holding onto the second NL Wild Card spot. For the rest of the 36 games, the Phillies (68-58) will compete with the San Diego Padres (67-59) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-60) for the final two NL Wild Card spots. They are all within a game or two of each other.

How they fare in this tight race will be crucial in determining their manager’s fate next season. The Phillies have not won a World Series since 2008, and leading them back to a championship is reportedly the only way Mattingly’s position would be secured.

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USA Today’s Bob Nightengale observed, “Don Mattingly… not only must lead the Phillies to the postseason, but likely to the World Series or even win it to be asked back. Alex Cora, who turned down the job when Thomson was fired, is expected to be the Phillies’ next manager barring a World Series berth or title.”

When Mattingly was asked if Nightengale’s observation worried him, the 65-year-old manager dismissed those concerns. Now with his third team as a manager, his focus remains strictly on getting the job done for the Phillies on a nightly basis.

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That nightly focus was on full display on Monday when Mattingly faced the Miami Marlins, the same team with which he previously won the NL Manager of the Year award. At Citizens Bank Park, he led the Phillies to a close 6-5 victory over his former team.

While the Phillies bolster their Wild Card spot with every win, Monday’s game also showcased a historic milestone on the mound for Cristopher Sanchez.

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Cristopher Sanchez earned MLB-leading 16th win

During the Phillies’ 6-5 win over the Marlins, Cristopher Sanchez went 6 innings deep. During the 90-pitch outing, he allowed only 1 run on 8 hits and 3 walks. He struck out 6 and took the win as his ERA went down to 2.51. As Sanchez recorded his 16th win of the season, he became MLB’s first 16-game winner.

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He reached that mark by navigating several tight jams early in the contest. Sanchez allowed multiple baserunners early but rebounded to retire the side in both the fourth and fifth innings, eventually giving up Miami’s first run in the sixth.

That slight blemish did not cost him, as his offense provided just enough early support. When Sanchez left the mound, the Phillies were leading 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Phillies scored two runs with Derek Hill’s pinch-hit RBI single and Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly. The Phillies then faced a scare with Javier Sanoja’s two-run double in the seventh and Brian Navarreto’s solo homer in the eighth.

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The Marlins were trailing by only a run, 4-5. The Phillies edged past the Marlins with Alec Bohm’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

That proved to be the Phillies’ saving grace as Otto Lopez drove in a run in the ninth. Ultimately, the Marlins could not tie the score and get past the home team.

Mattingly’s squad will look to continue their playoff push when they host the Marlins for the second game of their series on August 18, 2026.