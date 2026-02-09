Wishes Pour in as Clayton Kershaw Teams Up With Anthony Rizzo for New MLB Stint

MLB’s return to NBC Sports is somehow getting bigger by the day. Just a few days ago, we talked about Bob Costas, the legendary voice of NBC’s Game of the Week in the 1980s, coming back to host the pregame show this season. That alone was a massive nostalgia hit for fans. But NBC didn’t stop there.

To balance out Costas’ old-school storytelling, they now stacked the studio panel with modern-day stars, bringing in Anthony Rizzo, Clayton Kershaw, and Joey Votto as analysts. Some fans had wondered whether Costas’ classic style would fully connect with today’s audience. Now, NBC’s answer seems pretty clear: pair tradition with contemporary voices.

“Clayton Kershaw, Joey Votto, and Anthony Rizzo are joining NBC Sports as studio analysts for the Wild Card round and select regular-season games,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

That mix of eras seems to be striking the right chord, and NBC might have nailed the formula!

NBC is making sure its return to MLB coverage, the first in 26 years, is one fans won’t forget. Reportedly, Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo, and Joey Votto will appear on select pregame shows for Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season, along with being a part of NBC’s exclusive coverage of all the 2026 Wild Card games.

What makes it even more interesting is that Kershaw hasn’t fully stepped away from the game yet.

He will take the mound for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Rizzo, meanwhile, officially retired last September. A 2016 World Series champ with the Cubs, he’s still a fan favorite.

So for anyone who’s been missing seeing Rizzo and Kershaw around the game lately, this feels like a pretty exciting setup. Expect some of the most up-to-date, player-driven insight during the broadcast.

Judging by the reaction so far, fans are absolutely on board.

Fans are approving of Kershaw and Rizzo’s inclusion in the analysts’ panel

Fans are wondering about where NBC stops in making their return more memorable. “They’ve signed more people than the Yankees this offseason,” one fan added.

“Such a great group of guys,” another added.

Surely, it looks like NBC can’t have enough landing names for its broadcasting. Just as we thought, Costas was enough to make their return grand; Clayton Kershaw, Anthony Rizzo, and Joey Votto all came onboard. As the Yankees are getting called out for not doing enough this offseason, fans found a stark contrast with NBC’s signing spree.

“I LOVE THIS,” another user remarked.

“Fantastic. Excited for this!” read one comment. Since NBC landed Costas, most fans, while acknowledging the nostalgia, have asked for some contemporary voices who could analyze the game from a modern-day approach. And Rizzo or Kershaw, not far away from the diamond, feel like the perfect fit.

“Such a great group of guys,” one agreed. Votto is a Reds guy, Rizzo represents the Cubs, and Kershaw is a Dodgers man. So, a great diversity covering some of the leading team’s angles in the analysis.

And now, we can surely expect NBC to come up with a few new names.