Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeMLB

World Baseball Classic Faces Backlash as Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa Handed Final Blow Amid US Tensions

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 5, 2026 | 12:32 PM EST

HomeMLB

World Baseball Classic Faces Backlash as Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa Handed Final Blow Amid US Tensions

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 5, 2026 | 12:32 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

There was a small ray of hope that was peaking through dark clouds for Francisco Lindor to make the Puerto Rico team for the World Baseball Classic. But it looks like that ray of hope has also been shut down as Puerto Rico fans are hit with some bad news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was just reported by Mike Mayer that “Francisco Lindor will not be on Team Puerto Rico for the WBC. The last-minute efforts to secure coverage for him, Carlos Correa, and Javier Báez were unsuccessful.”

Francisco Lindor was ruled out after insurance denied coverage following October’s right elbow surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Correa also missed selection because insurers flagged extensive injuries on his 31 million contract. Javier Baez joined them after failing insurance approval tied to prior surgery history records. World Baseball Classic rules require insured 40-man roster players or salaries risk forfeiture during the tournament.

Those rules tightened after Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating in the 2023 Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puerto Rico officials pursued private insurance talks with MLB and teams to reinstate stars. The federation cited Lindor’s six-year $204 million deal, complicating underwriting approval decisions globally. At least eight Puerto Rico players, including Jose Berrios and Victor Caratini, faced denials.

Despite negotiations, last-minute coverage failed, keeping Lindor, Correa, and Baez off rosters officially confirmed. Final rosters proceed without them, leaving San Juan fans watching leadership roles disappear slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Top Stories

Image for Red Sox Fans Surrender After Craig Breslow Hires $5.3M Star Blue Jays Don’t Need

10 hrs ago

Image for Yankees Loyalist Blows Up Aaron Boone’s Misconception as Blue Jays Threat Mounts Before 2026

6 hrs ago

Image for Dodgers Land in $100 Million Dispute After Failing to Deliver LA Fire Promise on Time

12 hrs ago

Image for Tarik Skubal’s Exit All But Confirmed After Tigers Sign $115M Ace Disrespecting 2X Cy Young Winner

5 hrs ago

Image for Anthony Volpe’s Yankees Future Hangs by a Thread After Aaron Boone Sends Final Ultimatum Following Injury: Insider

1 day ago

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT