World Baseball Classic Faces Backlash as Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa Handed Final Blow Amid US Tensions

There was a small ray of hope that was peaking through dark clouds for Francisco Lindor to make the Puerto Rico team for the World Baseball Classic. But it looks like that ray of hope has also been shut down as Puerto Rico fans are hit with some bad news.

It was just reported by Mike Mayer that “Francisco Lindor will not be on Team Puerto Rico for the WBC. The last-minute efforts to secure coverage for him, Carlos Correa, and Javier Báez were unsuccessful.”

Francisco Lindor was ruled out after insurance denied coverage following October’s right elbow surgery.

Carlos Correa also missed selection because insurers flagged extensive injuries on his 31 million contract. Javier Baez joined them after failing insurance approval tied to prior surgery history records. World Baseball Classic rules require insured 40-man roster players or salaries risk forfeiture during the tournament.

Those rules tightened after Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating in the 2023 Classic.

Puerto Rico officials pursued private insurance talks with MLB and teams to reinstate stars. The federation cited Lindor’s six-year $204 million deal, complicating underwriting approval decisions globally. At least eight Puerto Rico players, including Jose Berrios and Victor Caratini, faced denials.

Despite negotiations, last-minute coverage failed, keeping Lindor, Correa, and Baez off rosters officially confirmed. Final rosters proceed without them, leaving San Juan fans watching leadership roles disappear slowly.

