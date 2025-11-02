World Series Broadcaster Slammed for Dodgers Bias After Homer on Shohei Ohtani Sparks Backlash

Joe Davis has been at the center of some needless controversy throughout this year’s Fall Classic. It became an issue even in the winner-take-all Game 7. When Bo Bichette crushed a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-0 lead over the Dodgers, Davis seemed devastated.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The well-known Dodgers fan apparently went radio silent after the homer, which has now become a reason for fans to troll the man, speculating a few things here and there.

After all, Bo Bichette delivered a career-defining moment in the biggest game of his life. He crushed a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani. Well, despite his heroics, the Blue Jays fell short in a thrilling 11-inning battle, losing 5-4 to the Dodgers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bichette took his time out of the box, watching his shot soar before casually flipping his bat as he began a slow jog up the line. He has been playing through a left knee sprain that had sidelined him for seven weeks before the World Series. And yet, he delivered a moment that will be remembered as one of the defining highlights of 2025 World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With that, Shohei Ohtani’s night on the mound was over. He stayed in the game as the DH, but this isn’t how he or Dave Roberts hoped things would go.

The two-way marvel lasted just 2.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, including a big homer to Bichette. And then, Justin Wrobleski took over for the Dodgers to finish the third inning.

AD

And now, fans are calling out Joe Davis for what they see as bias toward Ohtani and the Dodgers.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MLB fans accuse Joe Davis of bias toward the Dodgers

Joe Davis has been the voice of the Dodgers for a decade now. “Joe Davis is sick to his stomach right now 😭😭,” one fan speculated. Davis was hired by SportsNet LA to serve as an alternate play-by-play commentator for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016.

Given that history, fans felt he sounded less than thrilled when Bichette connected on Ohtani’s pitch. “Does Joe Davis know that players not named Ohtani exist?” Another Blue Jays fan quipped, implying that there could be players who are just as or even more dominating than Ohtani.

“the worst part about this world series is davis. absolutely insufferable and so dodgers biased,” commented another. Apparently, he was known for his Dodgers favoritism throughout the season.

The comments kept echoing the same emotion. “Can Joe Davis stop glazing Ohtani for a minute?” When he went radio silent, fans reminded him that World Series demands neutrality. Largely because, he evidently seemed disappointed when Bo Bichette took Shohei Ohtani deep.

Then, one simply reminded his involvement with LA. “Isn’t he the regular season dodgers play-by-play announcer?” Yes. Joe Davis joined the Dodgers’ broadcast team in 2016. He took over as the lead play-by-play announcer the following year, alongside former pitcher Orel Hershiser. He stepped into the role after legendary Hall of Famer Vin Scully retired, closing out an incredible 67-year run behind the mic.

After appearing to favor the Dodgers in Game 7, some fans might disagree. But in a bigger picture, Davis is widely regarded as one of the best play-by-play broadcasters in the game.