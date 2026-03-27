World Series Champion & 5-Time MLB All-Star Announces Emotional Retirement Amid Lack of Opportunities

Sometimes you just know that it’s the perfect time to move away from the game. And if you ask any retired player, they will tell you the same thing. After giving almost half his life to the sports of MLB, a 5-time All-Star, is saying goodbye to his career.

In an interview with MLB Network, Jason Heyward said, “After 16 major league seasons, I’m going to announce my retirement.”

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Jayson Heyward is hanging up his cleats after giving 16 years of his life to MLB as a player. This comes as a result of teams not reaching out to him to sign him. In his 1824 games, Heyward had a career average of .255 with 1575 hits and 186 homers. He also played a major part in the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series run, making that one of the best moments of his career.

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Jason Heyward leaves MLB with numbers that speak clearly, even when teams stayed silent. Jason Heyward exits on his terms, reminding teams that silence sometimes says more than contracts.