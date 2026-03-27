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World Series Champion & 5-Time MLB All-Star Announces Emotional Retirement Amid Lack of Opportunities

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Mar 27, 2026 | 12:35 PM EDT

HomeMLB

World Series Champion & 5-Time MLB All-Star Announces Emotional Retirement Amid Lack of Opportunities

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Link Copied!

Mar 27, 2026 | 12:35 PM EDT

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Sometimes you just know that it’s the perfect time to move away from the game. And if you ask any retired player, they will tell you the same thing. After giving almost half his life to the sports of MLB, a 5-time All-Star, is saying goodbye to his career.

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In an interview with MLB Network, Jason Heyward said, “After 16 major league seasons, I’m going to announce my retirement.”

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Jayson Heyward is hanging up his cleats after giving 16 years of his life to MLB as a player. This comes as a result of teams not reaching out to him to sign him. In his 1824 games, Heyward had a career average of .255 with 1575 hits and 186 homers. He also played a major part in the 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series run, making that one of the best moments of his career.

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Jason Heyward leaves MLB with numbers that speak clearly, even when teams stayed silent. Jason Heyward exits on his terms, reminding teams that silence sometimes says more than contracts.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,438 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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