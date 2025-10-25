2025 World Series Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game 2: Who’s Singing the National Anthem, Throwing the First Pitch & Performing?

Is the underdog theory still relevant right now? Because after Game 1 of the 2025 World Series, it sure doesn’t feel like it. The Toronto Blue Jays, who were often painted as the “David” in this matchup, stormed past the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-4 statement win. And now, suddenly, they look every bit a Goliath that no one thought they were!

Now, as Game 2 is coming, the excitement in Toronto has reached fever pitch. Rogers Centre is all set to burst again, just like it did in Game 1 when thousands of fans screamed and cheered as baseball and WS finally had its homecoming moment in Canada. It’s been over three decades since Joe Carter’s iconic swing sealed that 1993 win. Now, the moment is alive once again, but carried by a new generation of players.

Young stars from the Blue Jays, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger, are making history under the spotlight. Across the field, the Los Angeles Dodgers are ready to tie the game and defend their title. And if anything, taking them lightly would be a mistake.

Who is singing the national anthem at World Series Game 2?

After a star-studded opener where Pharrell Williams and the 75-member Voices of Fire lit up Rogers Stadium, Game 2 is keeping that musical energy very much so. Mississauga’s very own Alessia Cara will take the stage to perform O Canada, and it will mark the first time in over 30 years that the Canadian anthem will echo through a World Series crowd.

As for the American crowds, Bebe Rexha is set to perform the Star-Spangled Banner. She will add her pop vocals to the already electric night as the Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers once again. Friday night’s opener featured Voices of Fire and local Toronto area choirs and musicians. However, Saturday’s lineup sure has a more personal touch with a homegrown artist performing on baseball’s biggest stage.

And if that’s not enough, the Jonas Brothers, too, would be performing in partnership with Stand Up to Cancer. It’s safe to say: this World Series isn’t just about baseball—it’s a show Canada’s been waiting for far too long.

Who is throwing the ceremonial first pitch?

Given the significance of this night for Toronto, it’s only fitting that the history of the Blue Jays reaches its ultimate tonight. For Game 2 of the World Series, Toronto Blue Jays legend Joe Carter, the man who hit the home run that sealed the 1993 championship, will take the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch. The sight of Carter walking onto the Rogers Centre mound will be more than nostalgia; it will be a “time capsule” snapshot for fans who still remember his three-run blast off Mitch Williams. It’s been 32 years since that swing and celebration, and honestly, the Blue Jays’ memory has never come close.

Now, in Game 1, this honor belonged to Cito Gaston, the mastermind who managed those 1992 and 1993 title teams. He guided the team to five division titles during his two managerial stints and remains one of the most respected figures in franchise history. Now the heroes of 93 are waiting and watching as the new generation players take the center stage.

Who is performing at World Series Game 2?

The Rogers Centre is all set to turn into more than just a baseball venue on Saturday. It’s going to be a concert hall too, given that none other than the Jonas Brothers are performing at Game 2 of the World Series and bringing in some serious star power and also heart to Toronto.

The trio will perform their new single, which is “I Can’t Lose,” which is the official anthem for Stand Up to Cancer, as part of a partnership with MLB and Mastercard. Their performance will take place during the fifth inning, as fans and players, and umpires all join the “stand up to cancer” moment and hold placards in honor of those affected by the disease.

The band, in a statement, said that they were proud to celebrate their partnership with Stand Up to Cancer, “proud to celebrate our partnership with Mastercard in support of Stand Up to Cancer during such a meaningful moment at the World Series with a performance of ‘I Can’t Lose,’ in tribute to this powerful campaign.” Given they are lifelong baseball fans, they mentioned it’s special to be part of a moment where “music and purpose come together.” Now the brothers are no strangers to the city, given they rocked the Rogers Centre just two months ago during the “Jonas 20: Greetings From Your Hometown” tour.

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Game 2

The 2025 World Series continues on Saturday, October 25, as the Toronto Blue Jays look to extend their lead over the Dodgers. The energy at the Rogers Stadium is raging, and no one can keep calm, at least not Schneider!