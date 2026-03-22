World Series Winning Coach Abruptly Sacked by College Baseball Team- Report

Just hours after a 22-6 loss to seventh-ranked Arkansas in the series opener, South Carolina’s veteran coach was officially relieved from his coaching duties.

“BREAKING: South Carolina is expected to part ways with head baseball coach Paul Mainieri, @PeteNakos reports,” On3 reported on X.

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Paul Mainieri had been away from coaching for three years before his stint at South Carolina. It was the Gamecocks that brought him out of retirement. They likely parted ways with Mainieri because he could not replicate the same level of success he had with LSU.

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Under Mainieri, the LSU baseball team won the College Baseball World Series in 2009. In fact, LSU made World Series appearances with Mainieri in 2008, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

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However, Mainieiri could not bring the same success to South Carolina. Last season, the Gamecocks went 28-29, and they’re 12-11 so far in 2026.

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According to a statement released by the South Carolina college, Mainieri had said, “[Athletic Director] Jeremiah Donati and I have agreed that the baseball program will be better served with new leadership. I take full responsibility for the win/loss record of the baseball program over the 80 games in which I have served as head coach.”

The statement further added that Mainieri was supposed to coach the students to restore the South Carolina program.

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“My staff and I have worked diligently in an attempt to accomplish that goal. Unfortunately, that goal has not materialized as quickly as I would have liked and will take more time than I had anticipated, and that is time that I just don’t have at my age.”

About his abrupt departure from coaching, Donati said he and Mainieri had a conversation Saturday and agreed this move would be in the best interest of the program.

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At 68, Mainieri had gathered 39 years of experience as a head coach in college baseball. He ranked sixth in NCAA history in career wins with a career record of 1,545-817-8.

For the time being, the South Carolina baseball team’s responsibility rests with an interim head coach.

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Monte Lee, the interim head coach of the Gamecocks

After Mainieri’s tenure with the Gamecocks abruptly ended, Monte Lee would take on the responsibilities as the new interim head coach. Lee was working under Mainieri as the associate head coach and hitting coach of the Gamecocks.

This decision was made just hours before the Gamecocks lost against Arkansas on Saturday, March 21. This defeat dropped South Carolina to 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference. With an interim head coach in place, the team could face the added challenge of adjusting to new leadership while preparing for better-ranked opponents.

Reports state that Lee has served 23 years as an NCAA coach, having 21 winning seasons. He was the head coach of Clemson University from 2016 to 2022 before he joined South Carolina.

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Lee reportedly recorded 242-136, leading the Tigers to four NCAA Tournament berths. Before Clemson University, Lee coached the College of Charleston Cougars for seven years. Now, the coming weeks will ultimately determine whether Lee can turn this sudden opportunity into a defining chapter.