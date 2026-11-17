Bryce Harper’s place on the 2026 MVP ballot became an interesting talking point after Todd Zolecki revealed his fifth-place vote. The Phillies star had another productive season, finishing as one of the best offensive players for the team. But Zolecki saw something beyond Harper’s numbers that made his contribution stand out during Philadelphia’s season.

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“I put Bryce fifth on my ballot… to me, why I put him fifth was because mid-season, he volunteered to change positions to go from first base… and said, ‘If you can go get Luis Arráez or another infielder, I will move out to right field where I have not played since 2022.’ And in my mind, volunteering for that was MVP-worthy,” said Todd Zolecki on The Phillies Show.

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That reasoning reflected how Zolecki had covered Harper through earlier questions about his standing. After Dombrowski questioned whether Harper could return to his elite form of 2023, Zolecki continued highlighting his value.

When Harper earned his ninth All-Star selection in 2026, Zolecki wrote, “Bryce Harper is still elite.” His earlier reporting also praised Harper’s 2023 recovery and defensive adjustment.

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After Harper’s first-base debut, Zolecki wrote that he looked “more than competent” while making eight plays. The latest example came in August, when Philadelphia acquired Luis Arraez from San Francisco. In August, Philadelphia acquired Luis Arraez, prompting a cascade of moves: Stott to third, Bohm to first, Harper back to right field, his first outfield appearance since April 2022. His elbow injury had forced him away from the outfield and into a new position.

The move coincided with Harper’s strongest offensive month as a Phillie, as he hit .338 with a 1.109 OPS in August. The Phillies also went 14-5 after the trade deadline, strengthening their position in the National League playoff race. Bryce Harper did not wait for the Phillies to ask before accepting that change. He had already packed his outfielder’s glove, anticipating a deadline move. He also texted president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski before the trade became official.

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“I texted Dave late last night and told him, ‘Hey, if anything pops up, make the move, and we’ll see what happens,’” Harper said.

He welcomed Arraez, praising the three-time batting champion’s ability to put the ball in play. “I think he just brings a lot to our lineup. He’s got that hit tool,” Harper said.

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Bryce Harper explained why first base was not worth protecting at the team’s expense.

“I’m very comfortable at first base. I love first base. I love being on the infield. But I want to win,” He added, “I want to win more than anybody,” and said he would do anything for Philadelphia. “Any chance that we have an opportunity to win, I’d do anything for this organization, and they know that,” Harper said.

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This was not new; he volunteered to learn first base in 2023. Recovering from Tommy John surgery, he could not immediately return to right field.

With Rhys Hoskins recovering from a torn ACL, Bryce Harper helped fill an important infield vacancy. He worked with coach Bobby Dickerson before debuting against Cleveland in July 2023. Harper handled 8 plays, including a leaping foul-territory catch near the camera well. Zolecki praised the debut, while Dombrowski later named Harper the everyday first baseman.

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“He’s happy to do whatever we wanted him to do. He said he’d play first or the outfield,” Dombrowski said. Bryce Harper’s return to right field for Arraez continued that pattern, giving Zolecki reason to weigh teamwork alongside Harper’s OPS.