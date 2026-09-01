“Would Be a Shame”: MLB Analyst Suggests Yankees Call Season a ‘Wrap’ as He Delivers Brutal Aaron Judge Verdict

Aaron Judge took indoor batting practice for the first time about a week ago after landing on the injured list. Though the New York Yankees captain has not yet faced real, high-velocity pitching, he has been progressing smoothly. Now, as he joins the Yankees on their West Coast road trip, an MLB analyst has given the Bronx team an alarming reality check about their World Series hopes.

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“If something happens, and he’s not able to play at all, then it’s a wrap. That’s no disrespect to the other players in that lineup or on that roster,” Robert Flores said on Yahoo! Sports. “But if he’s not available to play at all in the postseason, the Yankees aren’t going to the World Series, which would be a shame because the American League is wide open, and they’re part of a handful of teams that could go and represent the AL in the World Series.”

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The Commissioner’s Trophy has eluded three-time MVP Aaron Judge throughout his career. The Yankees have not claimed a championship since 2009, meaning Judge, a lifelong Yankee, has yet to add a title to his résumé. New York came close in 2024, reaching the Fall Classic before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

This year, the Yankees have set their sights on winning the World Series, and Judge has been outspoken throughout the offseason about making the Fall Classic his target. However, he suffered a setback with a right first rib stress fracture early in the season. As it was the second rib injury of his career, his recovery took longer than usual. Still, Judge made rapid progress in August, beginning to throw from 100 feet, take indoor batting practice, and participate in other baseball activities.

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Still rehabbing and on the 60-day IL, Judge is hoping to avoid a minor league assignment. He aims to join the Yankees’ lineup directly. If he does, a DH role might be in store for him, at least for a few initial games.

“Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a minor league game?” Judge told ESPN. “I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it. So why waste the at-bats in Double-A or Triple-A?”

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Without Judge, the Yankees’ offense has been inconsistent this season. They are collectively batting .225 with a 42-36 record. So, yes, they need Judge’s bat for a deep postseason run and to reach the World Series. In fact, ahead of Monday’s game, manager Aaron Boone provided a timeline for Judge’s return.

“It’s possible,” Boone reportedly said about Judge’s return during the next homestand. “I’m not gonna put a date on it, but those things are in play; it’s just getting the durability and workload built up on him is the biggest thing now.”

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The Yankees will play the San Diego Padres later this week before beginning a homestand against the Colorado Rockies next week. Judge could therefore return as early as September 8, and Yankees fans will surely be hoping that he does.