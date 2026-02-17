Yankees Broadcaster Pulls No Punches After FOX Sports Snubs Aaron Judge Amid MLB’s Shohei Ohtani Favoritism

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Oct 8, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge 99 reacts to striking during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20251008_pjc_ae5_788

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge or the LA Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani—who is the better hitter between the two? It’s a tough question to answer. But FOX Sports did not hesitate to put Ohtani at the top of the list, followed by Judge in second place. However, the report made a Yankees broadcaster very unhappy, and he made no attempt to hide it.

FOX Sports recently published a report on the top 10 baseball hitters. They ranked Ohtani first and Judge second, followed by Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto in third and fourth, respectively. It’s Michael Kay, the New York Yankees’ broadcaster, who does not agree with FOX Sports. On his podcast, ‘The Michael Kay Show,’ Kay did not mince his words when he said Judge is a better hitter. In Kay’s words, the report is “mind-boggling.”

According to Kay, “When you’re saying that Judge is not as good a hitter as Ohtani, you’re full of it. Judge is a better hitter than Ohtani.”

Kay observed that it’s fair to put Ohtani at the top when it comes to his versatility as a pitcher and hitter. But when the comparison is solely based on hitting, Judge easily beats him. Judge tops the MLB leaderboard with a 9.7 WAR, while Ohtani is third with 7.7 WAR. Judge’s career OPS of 1.028 is also significantly higher than Ohtani’s 0.956.

“We’re not talking about a baseball player. We’re not talking about stolen bases. We’re talking about a hitter. Tell me how Ohtani’s numbers match up against Judge’s? They don’t,” said an exasperated Kay.

As the broadcaster pointed out, comparing the two players is not easy because of the “huge disparity” between them. For instance, while Judge plays defense, Ohtani does not. Also, Ohtani steals more bases than Judge. But these aspects are not solely dependent on hitting. On that point, Michael Kay is adamant that the FOX Sports report did not do justice to the list.

“I don’t think Ohtani would make that argument,” he said, emphasizing that when it comes to hitting, Judge is ahead of Ohtani.

In the baseball world, Ohtani enjoys a lot of attention and fan frenzy. His Japanese identity also adds to his appeal, and the MLB has often advertised it. MLB’s Ohtani showcase has also generated multiple accusations of favoritism.

MLB’s Shohei Ohtani favoritism

It’s not new for MLB to promote players and their achievements. However, the spotlight MLB has shone on Shohei Ohtani has raised questions of favoritism among many.

MLB has turned him into a global marketing figure. Much like the NBA’s global marketing push around Michael Jordan in the 1990s, MLB’s promotion of Ohtani appears to be part of a broader strategy to build an international face for the league.

Otherwise, multiple social media posts about Ohtani’s dog, Decoy, on MLB’s official page make no sense.

Not only that, MLB’s social media accounts have diligently highlighted Ohtani’s milestones, including his home runs and dominant pitching performances. Some complain that MLB’s actions at times overshadow other players’ achievements, including MVP-worthy players like Aaron Judge.

But it’s not only that. In 2022, MLB created the “Shohei Ohtani rule,” allowing a starting pitcher to remain in the game as a designated hitter. Previously, a starting pitcher would not have been able to hit after being removed from the mound. This rule was a recognition of the rare two-way talent Ohtani wields. It definitely gives the Dodgers an advantage over others.

Though his stats have been impressive since his LA Angels days, MLB’s preference for Ohtani is likely due to market strategy. His global appeal, especially in Japan, makes him valuable in drawing crowds from a completely different country. He also generates significant revenue. However, we can speculate all we like; only MLB knows whether it’s a marketing strategy or favoritism when it comes to Shohei Ohtani.