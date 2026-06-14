Yankees Broadcasters Rip Into Jazz Chisholm Jr. as ABS Blunders See No End

Jazz Chisholm Jr. just cannot seem to figure out MLB’s new ABS system. During Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees’ second baseman made another blunder at the plate. This led the team’s broadcasters to absolutely let him have it.

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“Why would you challenge that? It makes no sense. It was 3-1, it doesn’t change the count,” said Michael Kay, per That’s Baseball, Suzyn. “That is not a smart challenge. And then to miss it that much, by the entire width of the ball.”

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During the Yankees’ 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays, Chisholm was facing Kevin Gausman on a 3-0 count at the top of the fourth. Once the pitch was thrown, the umpire ruled it a strike, making it 3-1. Instead of taking his hitter’s advantage, Chisholm immediately tapped his helmet to challenge the call. He was so confident that he began to take off his gear, ready to go to first.

However, the review showed the ball was completely inside the zone and was indeed a strike. Furthermore, it was a two-out situation with no runners on base yet. The Yankees lost a challenge for nothing.

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Following the challenge, broadcaster Suzyn Waldman remarked, “See, Jazz needs to learn…Don’t do that, Jazz. I would love to know Jazz’s thinking on that. It’s 3-1, two outs, nobody on.”

Saturday was the fifteenth time Chisholm had challenged using the ABS. He has been right only four times. The New York Yankees have a clubhouse tradition of paying a $500 fine for every ABS blunder. Chisholm should be ready to pay up once again after the call he challenged on Saturday.

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Saturday’s blunder only adds to the growing list of ridiculous ABS challenges he made this season. While playing against the Houston Astros in April, Chisholm challenged Bryan Abreu’s fastball that went through the middle of the strike zone. There should not have been any confusion, but he challenged it anyway after the umpire ruled it a strike.

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The Yankees’ broadcasters had reprimanded him then, too.

“That’s the beauty of the challenge system, you get humbled. That’s right down the middle,” David Cone had reportedly said.

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Last time, Chisholm fined himself $1000 for being terrible with the strike zone. Now, he might have to repeat it. However, a light-hearted clubhouse tradition cannot fix his problems, and Chisholm needs to find a remedy soon.

Meanwhile, ahead of the series finale against the Blue Jays, the Yankees have revealed their starting lineup.

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Yankees keep Jazz Chisholm Jr out of the lineup

One day after Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s latest mistake using the ABS, the Yankees decided to keep him out of the game. The Yankees’ hitters will go up against the Blue Jays lefty starter Patrick Corbin. Manager Aaron Boone has decided to avoid a lefty vs lefty head-to-head by keeping Chisholm out.

This season, Chisholm is batting .253 with 3 homers and 12 RBIs in 82 plate appearances against lefty pitchers. With Chisholm out of the lineup, Jose Caballero will man second base for the first time this season. He is hitting .259 this season in 58 games with 5 home runs and 18 RBI. Caballero has played shortstop for the Yankees when Anthony Volpe was on the injured list.

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For the Yankees, Will Warren will take the mound against the Blue Jays. Warren has posted a 3.41 ERA this season with a 7-1 record.