Yankees Can Avoid Wasting Aaron Judge by Stealing Dodgers Prime 2B Target at the Expense of $5.85M Bronx Star

All of us can agree that the Angels wasted Mike Trout and his talent. But the New York Yankees are not far behind with Aaron Judge. There are a few players who deserve to retire with a ring, but the only reason they couldn’t win one was that the management couldn’t build a winning team.

But it looks like the Yankees want to change that move and are trying their best to change that by going after Bo Bichette to replace Jazz Chisholm Jr at second.

“Bob Bashett has come out and said, ‘Look, I get it. I understand metrics show I’m not a good defender at shortstop. I’ll move to second base,'” said NYY Underground host. “There’s no reason to deal Jazz if you don’t get Bichette. It doesn’t make sense.”

The Yankees and Dodgers have tracked Bo Bichette throughout free agency following his rebound 2025 season. Both clubs viewed him as a lineup upgrade after he hit .311 with .840 OPS. Interest intensified as Toronto negotiations stalled, placing multiple contenders into position during December discussions leaguewide.

Los Angeles initially appeared favored, given second base uncertainty, but momentum shifted to the Yankees once Bo Bichette informed teams he was prepared to play second base full-time.

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette 11 reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

New York’s projected offer sits near 5 years, $150 million, matching long-term payroll planning. Securing Bichette over Los Angeles would reshape leverage and alter offseason outcomes for the Yankees. Bichette’s 2025 production included 181 hits, 18 homers, 94 RBIs, and 44 doubles during the regular season. During the World Series, Bichette played five games at second base with perfect fielding efficiency.

That defensive sample supported projections that second base reduces throwing stress, as seen at shortstop, previously documented.

With Bichette set at second, Jazz Chisholm Jr becomes a logical trade piece for New York. Chisholm hit .242 with .813 OPS, despite 31 homers and 31 steals duringthe 2025 season. Those numbers contrast with Bichette’s consistency, signaling an offensive upgrade without changing payroll direction long term.

If the Yankees land Bo Bichette, Aaron Judge finally gets teammates who can match his impact consistently. Trading Jazz Chisholm Jr makes sense now, turning flashy stats into reliable, long-term offensive production. New York might just outmaneuver the Dodgers, proving front-office patience sometimes beats raw, impulsive spending.

Why the Bo Bichette trade makes more sense for the Yankees

The Yankees have wrestled with shortstop uncertainty for years, and Anthony Volpe’s ups and downs have been more rollercoaster than roadmap. Enter Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays’ tormentor of Bronx hearts. If New York wants to stop relying on hope and start banking on results, Bichette suddenly looks less like a luxury and more like a necessity.

Bo Bichette played 139 games for the Blue Jays in 2025, hitting .311 with an OPS of .840. He drove in 94 RBI, nearly matching his career best of 102 in 2021, despite missing September with a knee injury. Bichette also walked 40 times while striking out 91, showing improved plate discipline over Anthony Volpe’s 25.2 percent strikeout rate.

Against the Yankees specifically, his consistent hitting highlights a reliable bat that the team could integrate immediately.

In addition to shortstop, Bichette can cover second base, providing valuable defensive flexibility for New York. His -13 Outs Above Average in 2025 shows room for improvement, but versatility offers strategic in-game adjustments. This ability allows the Yankees to rotate players, manage injuries, and strengthen overall infield performance.

Compared to Volpe, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, Bichette’s proven offensive and positional adaptability presents a clear, tangible upgrade.

If the New York Yankees truly want consistency, Bo Bichette delivers production that Volpe cannot guarantee this season. His ability to play multiple positions gives New York options, something Volpe’s recovery cannot provide. Bichette isn’t just a shortstop solution; he’s the practical answer the Bronx has been missing.