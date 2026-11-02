Yankees Captain Aaron Judge Trades His Baseball Duties For His Wife’s Special Day in a Wholesome Moment

Aaron Judge kicked off his offseason on the sidelines, far away from the diamond. After a difficult season marked by injuries and playoff disappointment, the New York Yankees captain looked away from baseball to support his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, in the New York City Marathon. As Judge cheered for his wife along with their daughter, Nora Rose, the wholesome moment was caught on camera.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The New York Post Sports posted a video of Judge and his daughter standing at the corner of 88th Street and First Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the wholesome video, the media outlet wrote on X, “Aaron Judge supports his wife at the NYC Marathon!”

For a player accustomed to being at the center of attention at Yankee Stadium, Sunday displayed Aaron Judge as a family man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donning a Yankees hoodie, the 6-foot-7 slugger captured a photograph of his wife holding their daughter. Samantha had stopped for a brief interaction with her family and to take a breather. The captain watched other runners pass with Nora Rose in his arms, pointing out her mother as she approached.

Samantha Bracksieck completed the 26.2-mile course in an unofficial time of 3 hours, 29 minutes, and 44 seconds, per the New York Post. It was another impressive performance for the 2026 marathon, adding to his previous appearances in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge supported Bracksieck during her previous runs as well and kept the tradition alive in 2026.

Judge’s relationship with his wife dates way back before he became a pro in baseball.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple reportedly met while attending Linden High School in California. They continued their relationship after enrolling at Fresno State University.

As both Judge and Samantha progressed in their respective careers, their relationship developed away from the public eye. The couple got married in December 2021, in a private ceremony in Maui, Hawaii.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge has also publicly acknowledged the importance of his wife.

Following his historic 2022 season, when he hit 62 home runs to establish a new American League single-season record, the Yankees captain credited Samantha for helping him remain grounded amid the attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My wife has been with me through it all, and she’s calm as a cucumber, that’s for sure,” Judge said in December 2022.

The couple has also participated in charitable activities together.

In April 2024, they partnered with KultureCity to open a sensory room at Madison Square Garden. Their aim was to provide an accommodating environment for visitors with special sensory needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge and Samantha’s life hit a significant milestone in January 2025, when they welcomed their first child, Nora Rose.

The Yankees star announced her birth on February 5, 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple.

Judge subsequently spoke about fatherhood during spring training, describing it as a blessing and explaining how becoming a parent had given him additional motivation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s definitely a blessing. People try to prepare you for it or give you stories or tell how it’s going to be. It’s an out-of-body experience, but we’re loving it,” he told reporters.

More than a year later, the family, which often adjusts to the demanding MLB schedule, enjoyed some quality time on Sunday.

The 2026 marathon outing also came after a difficult season for Judge.

The Yankees captain appeared in just 66 regular-season games, dealing with a stress fracture in his right rib and a right calf strain. Judge ultimately missed playing the postseason, as his team was eliminated in the ALDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, November 1 offered a different kind of sporting occasion. With Samantha taking on the challenge and Nora watching alongside him, Judge had an opportunity to celebrate his wife’s achievement.

Used to being on the receiving end of the support, Judge got an opportunity to return it this time. Instead of chasing a record or a championship, the Yankees’ captain was simply there for his wife.