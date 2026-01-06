Yankees’ Cody Bellinger–Bo Bichette Dream in Jeopardy as Brian Cashman’s Sluggish Offseason Drags On: Report

It’s January, and the New York Yankees are still the only team in the AL East yet to make a notable addition. Fans have been dreaming of a blockbuster move, especially with stars like Alex Bregman, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, and Cody Bellinger still on the market. But based on the latest intel, those dreams may be fading fast.

According to Jack Curry, the Yankees aren’t close to a deal with anyone right now. There’s a clear gap in talks for Cody Bellinger, nothing imminent with Edward Cabrera, and a move for Bo Bichette remains unlikely, as shared by Talkin’ Yanks on X.

We’ve known this for a while now. The Yankees’ top priority has always been bringing back Cody Bellinger after he opted out of his $25 million player option and hit free agency. And honestly, why wouldn’t he be? Bellinger put together a strong 2025 season, hitting .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 4.9 fWAR across 152 games.

The holdup, of course, has been money. The Yankees have already put two contract offers on the table, and both appear to have been turned down. Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras, is pointing to the deals signed this offseason by Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, both in the $150 million range, which is likely the neighborhood Bellinger is aiming for as well.

Yet, the Yankees aren’t budging.

Led by general manager Brian Cashman, the front office wants Bellinger back, but only at a number they are comfortable with. According to The Athletic, that valuation difference remains the biggest reason a deal has not gotten done yet.

There were also whispers about the Yankees pivoting to Bo Bichette if Cody Bellinger walked in free agency. But Jack Curry poured cold water on that idea pretty quickly.

Yes, Bichette is one of the best hitters available this offseason, posting a .311 average with an .840 OPS and a 129 OPS+ while hitting 18 home runs, as per heavy.com. But the Bellinger-Bichette dream scenario fans imagined does not appear to be in the cards.

Yankees insider Chris Kirschner also confirmed this.

“If Bellinger is their No. 1 priority, I do not think they would be getting both Bellinger and Bichette,” Kirschner said on Foul Territory. “It would be likely that Bichette would be a backup option if Bellinger goes elsewhere, which I’m not expecting. I do think that eventually the Yankees and Bellinger will agree to a new deal. I’ve heard that the Yankees’ interest in Bichette isn’t really even that solidified.”

At the moment, the Yankees look satisfied with what they have. They retained Trent Grisham, exercised Tim Hill’s club option, and re-signed Ryan Yarbrough, Amed Rosario, and Paul Blackburn. Whether that is enough remains to be seen.

“I know we have a really good team right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last month. “We have a lot of really good players on our roster. It’s probably not finished. There will be tweaks, I’m sure, up until spring training. So whatever happens, we expect that we’re going to be really good, and that will be our focus.”

Yes, re-signing Cody Bellinger remains the top priority for the Yankees and Brian Cashman. But there is one more area the front office would still like to address.

The New York Yankees want a starting pitcher

The New York Yankees are in desperate need of another starting pitcher, with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt all unavailable to begin the season as they continue recovering from elbow surgeries.

One name that has surfaced in these discussions is Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins. The 27-year-old Marlins starter is under team control through 2028 and is projected to make $3.7 million, which makes him an appealing, low-risk option financially.

Injuries have been an issue, but when Cabrera was available, he delivered. He posted a 3.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP and punched out a career-high 150 batters in 137 2/3 innings over 26 starts.

Any deal would likely require the Yankees to part with top prospects, with Spencer Jones frequently mentioned in trade speculation. That’s why Jack Curry noted on the same podcast that nothing is imminent when it comes to Cabrera.

The Yankees have also checked in with the Brewers about Freddy Peralta. The Brewers starter is set to earn $8 million in his final year before free agency, making him another attractive financial fit.

Now the pressure is on Brian Cashman. Whether he can get a Bellinger or Cabrera deal done could go a long way in determining just how patient this fanbase remains.