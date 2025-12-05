Yankees’ Cody Bellinger-Kyle Tucker Pursuit Written off by NY Insider, Thanks to Hal Steinbrenner’s ‘Cheapness’

While most teams are spending the offseason trying to bulk up their rosters, the conversation around the Yankees has taken a different turn. And no, this isn’t the Pirates we’re talking about; it’s the Yankees, one of MLB’s flagship franchise. Instead of chasing every big name out there, they’re more focused on tightening up their payroll!

So what does that mean for the rumors about Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger? Well, projections have linked the Yankees to one or even both of them. But according to insider Michael Kay, fans might need to temper their expectations. His latest comments on the Tucker-Bellinger buzz conclude by explaining why payroll concerns could prevent the Yankees from making those splashy moves…

“If they intend to stay under 300 million, they are not getting Bellinger. They are not getting Tucker. They are not going to be able to make any significant move because, if you look at the big salaries on the Yankees, who exactly can they move to create that salary space to bring in a $25 or $30 million per year contract?” Kay paints the grim picture via ESPN New York.

So here’s the real hang-up…

Cody Bellinger is expected to command something close to $200 million, while Kyle Tucker could push toward $400 million. Meanwhile, the Yankees’ reported budget for next season? Under $300 million!

Yes, you heard that right. Hal Steinbrenner supposedly wants the payroll trimmed below that mark. The team has hovered around $300 million in recent years, and if they treat that as a hard cap, they’ve only got about $45 million to work with. Why? The Yankees have already allocated $255.8 million.

There are rumors, though, that the Yankees might stretch another $20 million past that soft ceiling, which would give them roughly $65 million in total. But even then, is that really enough to land a star like Tucker? Or even Bellinger, especially with their bullpen and rotation still needing help? NO!

So, who has a higher chance of landing in New York between Tucker and Bellinger? Given how Steinbrenner would go the cheaper route, Bellinger’s projected $200 million contract seems more realistic than Tucker’s $400 million. Yes, Tucker is undoubtedly better than Bellinger when it comes to hitting stats, but for the Yankees, economics matter!

“Kyle Tucker is younger; he is a better offensive talent overall, and I believe he pairs extremely well with the greatest hitter of our generation, Aaron Judge. So I ask you, what do the Yankees feel is the right way to go about their business? Because he costs less — in a word, because he’s cheaper.” Even insiders tied to NYY Underground think Hal’s preference for cheaper options has basically pushed Tucker off the board entirely, and maybe Bellinger too.

As WFAN’s Sal Licata put it, the “Bronx Bombers” are playing third fiddle these days. With the Dodgers spending over $400 million and the Mets right behind them, the Yankees suddenly look far from the big spenders they used to be.

Are the Yankees not profitable enough?

Reportedly, the Yankees are almost always one of MLB’s biggest spenders. And with a $8.2 billion valuation, they are the highest-valued club in MLB. Forbes valued them at $5.25 billion just a few years ago, so they’ve gained roughly $3 billion in valuation since 2021. Hence, it’s surprising that if the team is worth that much, why does it feel like they’re suddenly pinching pennies?

Rumors recently surfaced claiming the Yankees pulled in $728 million in revenue for 2025, but Hal Steinbrenner shot that down immediately. “No,” he said. “It’s not fair, actually.” Now, that denial sparked even more debate about whether the team is actually making enough money, and whether that’s the real reason their payroll seems capped.

Steinbrenner pointed to one major expense: the club’s annual bond payment to New York City for building Yankee Stadium back in 2009. That alone cost them around $100 million this year. But beyond that, he dodged further details about the team’s finances. But with the way their payroll projections look right now, fans can’t help but feel discouraged as star players continue to slip out of reach.